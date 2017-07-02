Roman Reigns can’t seem to catch a break with the WWE Universe, and it seems as if he’s just embraced the hate as it doesn’t look like it bothers him.

WWE won’t be changing their stance on him either; they will continue to push him until they have achieved all of their desired goals.

REIGNS' FUTURE

When the fans stop reacting completely, that’s when WWE has problems and could be forced to change their plans with him.

As things stand, The Big Dog is heading into the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view to take on Braun Strowman in an ambulance match, with rumours indicating that he’ll move on to SummerSlam to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

If that doesn’t happen then it could happen at WrestleMania 34 instead, while he’s also slated to face John Cena in New Orleans so one thing is for sure, Reigns has some huge matches and storylines coming up.

They all seem to revolve around the ‘passing of the torch’ and the Universal crown, with the majority of fans hoping he doesn’t come anywhere near the championship he is yet to win.

However, Stone Cold Steve Austin recently explained on his podcast that the former Shield member doesn’t even need to win the title as it doesn’t even mean anything right now – claiming he needs good storylines and great opponents instead.

UNIVERSAL CHAMPION

Answering a fan question on the Steve Austin Show Unleashed, The Texas Rattlesnake said: “Here’s the thing, the title doesn’t mean anything right now.

“He just needs adjusting, to focus on the work, get in a good engaging storyline and be Roman Reigns.

“F the title, don’t worry about the title. Stone Cold Steve Austin – I didn’t worry about the title. When I won it, it was cool. But did I live and die by it? ‘Hey man I got the title, I’m the World Champion’ – no I didn’t.

“I didn’t even need the belt. When you go back to Jake the Snake Roberts – he was a guy who didn’t need a belt.

“Roman doesn’t need the belt. He just needs good stories and he needs great opponents, and he needs to kick ass and show fire and execute.”

Austin has never shied away from the fact that he’s a big fan of Reigns, and he also warned the WWE not to give into demand and turn him heel as it could backfire massively.

While fans will be happy that Reigns isn’t the Universal Champion, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s not a huge star without it, much like Austin was.

