A week today, WWE's first-ever Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event will take place, and there are some fantastic matches on the match card that should make it an awesome show.

The main event of the pay-per-view will be Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe for the Universal Championship, but the vast majority of WWE fans will also have their eye on the An.

An ambulance match would be a fitting stipulation for this match, as back in April, Strowman tipped an ambulance over with Reigns inside which caused The Big Dog to pick up several injuries.

This resulted in a match taking place between the two at Payback, which was won by The Monster Among Men, who later attempted to attack the former Shield member backstage next to an ambulance. He missed Reigns and instead took the door off the back of the ambulance.

Strowman was then sidelined for a couple of weeks while he had elbow surgery, but he returned recently in the back of an ambulance to attack Reigns on Monday Night RAW two weeks ago and challenged him to an Ambulance match at Great Balls of Fire.

History of Ambulance matches

In Ambulance matches, there are no pinfalls, no submissions, no disqualification, and no countouts. There is only one way which a superstar can win and that is by forcing their opponent into the back of an ambulance and closing the doors behind them.

In the history of Ambulance matches, there have only been four, two of which have been won by John Cena, one by Kane, and one by Bray Wyatt.

Kane vs Shane McMahon - Survivor Series 2003

Kane was the first to win an Ambulance match back at Survivor Series in 2003 against Shane McMahon. The Big Red Machine hit a Tombstone Piledriver on Shane-O-Mac and then threw him into the ambulance.

John Cena vs Kane - Elimination Chamber 2012

Cena's two Ambulance match wins came next, with the first happening at Elimination Chamber in 2012 against the first ever Ambulance match winner Kane. The Cenation Leader gave The Big Red Machine an Attitude Adjustment off the top of the ambulance before putting him inside.

John Cena vs Ryback - Payback 2013 (22 minutes onwards)

The 16-time World Champion's next Ambulance would come a year later at Payback against Ryback during a Three Stages of Hell match with the WWE Championship on the line. With the score 1-1 after two matches, the Ambulance match was the third match, and Cena won by putting The Big Guy through the roof of the ambulance with an Attitude Adjustment.

Bray Wyatt vs Dean Ambrose - RAW 2015

Wyatt's Ambulance match win was the most recent match of this stipulation to have taken place. It occurred on the first RAW of 2015 and he faced Dean Ambrose. The Eater of Worlds won the match when he delivered a Sister Abigail on the floor of the ambulance to The Lunatic Fringe and closed the doors behind him.

