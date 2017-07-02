One of the most surprising NXT call-ups in recent years saw Kevin Owens answer John Cena's United States Championship open challenge.

For weeks, Cena had been throwing down the gauntlet and telling anybody at the back that if they wanted a chance to capture the gold, they could come and take it.

RAW DEBUT

Owens did things differently, though, as he confronted the now-16-time world champion and verbally put him in his place, before hitting him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb to tell the world that he had arrived.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

The duo went on to put on some brilliant matches during their epic feud, and it was strange yet refreshing to see as we hadn’t seen an NXT star get so much focus on them right away.

Owens was still the NXT Champion when he made his main roster debut, so he still had commitments on the third brand which saw him take out Sami Zayn, while he was also there for the shocking arrival of Samoa Joe.

Article continues below

It showed how highly WWE valued him that they pretty much fast-tracked him to the main roster, something no other NXT star had been through – and it was a reminder that you don’t have to look like a chiselled Greek god to succeed in WWE as Owens achieved far more than many thought he would.

What he lacks in the ‘ideal WWE build that Vince McMahon would love,’ he excelled in on the microphone and inside of the ring, and it seems as if that was enough for one person to go to Vince and tell him to bring Owens up to Monday Night RAW.

BRILLIANT FEUD

That man was Cena himself, who wanted Vince to bring him to television to answer the open challenge and proceed to have a feud.

Triple H revealed that on the Fight Owens Fight – The Kevin Owens Story documentary, highlighting how Owens got to the top of WWE.

The Game revealed: “Kevin came across as very authentic, and I think that Vince immediately just saw that.

“I know Cena saw that because Cena’s the one that went to Vince and said, ‘Hey let me do this US open challenge with him and bring him to TV.’ You know, it just all worked out.”

In the same clip, Cena went on to praise Owen’s microphone skills, as well as the impressive things he can do inside of the ring, even if his size would make you think otherwise.

Cena claimed: “He can talk, he really can. He has a personality that demands attention. His in-ring skills are unparalleled, especially for his size.”

For all of the stick Cena gets, you have to thank him for singling out Owens and helping bring him to the main roster, as he’s been one of the biggest highlights in recent years.

What do you make of the fact that John Cena helped bring Kevin Owens to the main roster? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms