Saying that Lionel Messi’s wedding has been a big deal in Argentina would be putting it mildly.

When you have five Ballon d’Or awards sitting in your trophy cabinet, a fuss was inevitable but the so-called ‘wedding of the century’ has done more than grab South American headlines.

The Barcelona star had his nation watching upon tying the knot with his childhood love interest Antonella Roccuzzo on Friday. Furthermore, the 260 guests in attendance were saturated with current and former Barcelona colleagues.

While Messi can never match the showmanship and bravado of Cristiano Ronaldo, he certainly went all out for his big day. Tuxedos and champagne flutes were rife with the day concluding at the City Centre Complex.

Diego Maradona did make the headlines, though, after he was surprisingly omitted from both the ceremony and reception. The 56-year-old remarked that his invitation ‘got lost somewhere’ as he relaxed in Cuba as opposed to suiting up in Rosario.

Nevertheless, the Argentinean icon hasn’t caught anywhere near as much flack as Luis Suarez. This is in spite of the fact that the Uruguayan was not only invited to the wedding, but was in attendance too.

The Barcelona striker first had to deal with the social media shenanigans of Neymar, who was up to his usual tricks on Instagram.

Posting a photo of the two together at the event, the 25-year-old trolled his strike partner with the caption: "I missed you fatty @luissuarez9."

However, and rather bizarrely, Suarez’s decision to attend Messi’s wedding has now carried further and more serious permutations. This comes in the form of a random act of vandalism in the Uruguayan city of Salto.

On one of the city’s busiest street corners sits a statue of Suarez that was unveiled last July as a tribute to the star’s footballing achievements.

This particular effigy was subject to vandalism on Saturday, though, with the mock-up of Suarez being undercut and left flat on the pavement. Features of the statue were also defaced.

Perhaps most intriguing is the fact that the perpetrator left a note by the fallen feet of the monument. Upon the statue being taken away for refurbishment, the following message was found: “I went to Messi's wedding, I'll be back soon.”

The damage and note can be seen below:

Whatever compelled somebody to carry out such damage in light of a wedding is thus far unknown. While the historic footballing rivalry between Argentine and Uruguay could be cited, it remains a tenuous motive at best.

Regardless though, it seems the vandal in question couldn’t bask in his jovial note for long with local media reports declaring that arrests have been made.

Although calls of the ‘wedding of the century’ seem somewhat extreme, it’s bizarre permutations shows it’s been far from your average service. Just ask Suarez.

