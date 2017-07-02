GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Conor McGregor.

Redditor says Conor McGregor should use Rocky Marciano's boxing technique to defeat Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor is bound to be an unmissable fight no matter what the outcome will be, and it's happening whether boxing and UFC fans like it or not.

Many believe Mayweather is the outstanding favourite against McGregor because of the vast difference in boxing experience between the two sports stars, as one hasn't fought in a professional boxing match, while the other is one more win away from being 50-0.

This super fight of the century will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26, and both fighters are already training hard for what could be the first ever billion dollar fight in the history of the sport.

While for Money it will be just like going back to old times when he was stepping into the ring for opponents on a consistent basis, the concept of a boxing training camp will be all relatively new for Notorious as he is from an MMA background.

Due to his background in a different sport, new traits must be learned in order for him to have a fighting chance against arguably the best boxer the world has ever seen. Otherwise, Mayweather could win this fight by a landslide.

A Redditor who goes by the name suprememetrocard has suggested how the Irish fight could defeat the American and shock the world later this summer, and it isn't through the form of an early round knockout.

Many believe Mayweather will drag out the fight in order to gain an even greater advantage over McGregor, so the Redditor has suggested the UFC fighter counteracts this by targeting the undefeated boxer's arms throughout the fight in order to make them tired. A technique once used by boxing legend Rocky Marciano.

Rocky Marciano

They believe if Money's arms are targetted enough, they will begin to tire, making him become more aggressive and more prone to mistakes. This could provide an opening for Notorious to win the fight via knockout in the later rounds, or possibly on the judge's scorecards.

It's a technique which undefeated and former world heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano used during his career. He successfully defended the world heavyweight title six times, winning all 49 of his professional fights with a knockout-to-win percentage of 87.7. Many boxing fans believe if they fought in the same era, Marciano could have defeated Muhammad Ali in his prime.

While it is still unlikely that McGregor would win the fight this way because of Mayweather's greater boxing experience, there's a better chance of this happening than an early round knockout, so maybe he should look to implement it into his training if he hasn't already.

Topics:
Boxing
Muhammad Ali
Floyd Mayweather

