Some transfer rumours simply refuse to die and Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal is a prime example.

For the past few years the Frenchman has been linked with a switch to the Emirates, but Arsene Wenger waited until 2016 to make the first move. A series of summer bids, which Lyon rejected, looked to end Arsenal’s chances for good.

Nevertheless, one year on and the Gunners have resumed their interest in the forward. Just like last summer, their actions have shown the link is more than another round of gossip.

Their chase of Lacazette has certainly been tumultuous but it seems the north London side have enjoyed more success this time around. This is in part thanks to a preferred move to Atletico Madrid collapsing at the start of the summer.

And with the forward keen to end his seven-year spell with Lyon, Wenger’s men prove the next best suitors.

Until recently, though, there was no clear indication as to how successful or unsuccessful Arsenal’s chase had been. This was largely a result of the weighty transfer fee being demanded by Lyon for their star striker.

In addition, with the Gunners’ attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar already faltering, fans could take no salvation in further links to Ligue 1 stars. That is, perhaps, until now.

To say supporters will be buoyed by the Lyon president’s latest round of comments would be something of an understatement. Jean-Michel Aulas’ admonitions have not only confirmed an impending exit but the details of the transfer too.

Speaking to Le Progres, he revealed: “The transfer of Alexandre Lacazette to Arsenal could be done in one or two days.

"We will probably reach a new record, it's not a small transfer, €50m for a player trained by our club.

"The first offer made by Arsenal was €45m. The deal will happen for something between €45m and €50m.

"The €67m announced by English sources and relayed was an impossible and not realistic sum."

So Arsenal fans, pop open the champagne – Lacazette seems to be Emirates-bound at long last. The deal will likely surpass the club’s transfer record when add-ons are included and Wenger is believed to be offering a five-year deal.

Lyon can have few objections and, as Aulas cites, the transfer fee they receive will be tantamount to profit. The club raised Lacazette through the academy, being rewarded with 129 goals and a potential £44.5 million price tag in return.

If the deal is completed, it does raise questions over the futures of Arsenal’s current strikeforce. Manchester City are, after all, believed to be confident of the signing of Alexis Sanchez and the capture of a replacement could see Wenger willing to compromise.

It’s not an ideal situation but when you consider the usual transfer experience for gooners, they can at least celebrate an imminent big money signing.

Although, given the history of this particular saga, it’s maybe best to delay the celebrations until the ink has dried on the dotted line. Watch this space.

