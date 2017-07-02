Many football fans have been waiting for video technology for years.

There was a genuine belief that, when it finally arrived, it would solve all of football’s problems once and for all.

Debates over offsides, fouls, diving and everything in between would become a thing of the past once this technology was implemented.

However, the trial runs at various tournaments over the past couple of months have shown the new system is far from flawless.

It hasn’t stopped the debates at all. In fact, it seems to have caused even more problems.

VAR just failed another big audition

Tonight was a big opportunity for FIFA to show that Video Assistant Referee [VAR] is a good thing for football - but it failed miserably.

Chile and Germany went head-to-head in the Confederations Cup final and one incident in the second half has left football fans convinced the system simply doesn’t work.

Midway through the second half, Gonzalo Jara slammed his elbow into the side of Timo Werner’s face.

Referee Milorad Mazic opted against showing the red card to the Chilean defender; instead, he consulted the VAR for a second opinion.

Everybody watching at home expected Mazic to show Jara a straight red card after discussing the incident with the VAR - but, incredibly, only a yellow card was brandished.

Jara applauded the decision - probably as stunned as the rest of us that he’d just been let off the hook - while football fans on Twitter blasted the decision and VAR in general.

Twitter blasts VAR

Germany win the Confederations Cup

Fortunately for Germany, the decision didn’t prove too costly.

The world champions won 1-0 thanks to Lars Stindl’s first-half opener.

