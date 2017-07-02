GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

gonzalo jara.

Alan Shearer sums up VAR on Twitter after shocking decision during Chile v Germany

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Many football fans have been waiting for video technology for years.

There was a genuine belief that, when it finally arrived, it would solve all of football’s problems once and for all.

Debates over offsides, fouls, diving and everything in between would become a thing of the past once this technology was implemented.

Article continues below

However, the trial runs at various tournaments over the past couple of months have shown the new system is far from flawless.

It hasn’t stopped the debates at all. In fact, it seems to have caused even more problems.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

WWE dream match could now take place at SummerSlam [W.O.L.]

WWE dream match could now take place at SummerSlam [W.O.L.]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Barcelona's potential XI for 2017-18 is so good it's unfair

Barcelona's potential XI for 2017-18 is so good it's unfair

VAR just failed another big audition

Tonight was a big opportunity for FIFA to show that Video Assistant Referee [VAR] is a good thing for football - but it failed miserably.

Chile and Germany went head-to-head in the Confederations Cup final and one incident in the second half has left football fans convinced the system simply doesn’t work.

Midway through the second half, Gonzalo Jara slammed his elbow into the side of Timo Werner’s face.

Referee Milorad Mazic opted against showing the red card to the Chilean defender; instead, he consulted the VAR for a second opinion.

Everybody watching at home expected Mazic to show Jara a straight red card after discussing the incident with the VAR - but, incredibly, only a yellow card was brandished.

Jara applauded the decision - probably as stunned as the rest of us that he’d just been let off the hook - while football fans on Twitter blasted the decision and VAR in general.

Twitter blasts VAR

And here’s how Twitter reacted…

Alan Shearer nailed it with his response to this tweet…

Germany win the Confederations Cup

Fortunately for Germany, the decision didn’t prove too costly.

The world champions won 1-0 thanks to Lars Stindl’s first-half opener.

Chile v Germany: Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Bundesliga
Football
Alexis Sanchez
Alan Shearer
Germany Football

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Watch: Roman Reigns calls out WWE legend for a match

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has made a final decision on his Arsenal future [Times]

Barcelona's potential XI for 2017-18 is so good it's unfair

Barcelona's potential XI for 2017-18 is so good it's unfair

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger's Instagram activity will excite Chelsea fans

Tiemoue Bakayoko and Antonio Rudiger's Instagram activity will excite Chelsea fans

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again