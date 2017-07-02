Twenty years have now passed since one of the most bizarre matches in Premier League history.

Back on 9 April 1997, Chelsea took on Coventry City at Highfield Road but didn’t wear either their home or away kit.

The Blues didn’t wear a third kit, either - you didn’t really have third kits back in the 1990s - instead they ended up wearing Coventry’s second strip.

Chelsea took the lead shortly before half-time through Paul Hughes but found themselves 3-1 down in the 58th minute following goals fro Dion Dublin, Paul Williams and Noel Whelan.

No further goals were scored and Coventry sealed all three points.

Video: Coventry v Chelsea highlights

You can watch the highlights here…

Why Chelsea were forced to play in Coventry's kit

But why were Chelsea forced to play in Coventry’s awful away strip?

The reason is pretty bizarre.

Coventry, nicknamed ‘the Sky Blues’, obviously played their home matches that season a light blue kit - as they always have done.

Chelsea, whose home strip was also light blue, turned up at Highfield Road without their away kit. They did, however, have their home kit.

The referee felt the two home kits clashed and kick-off was subsequently delayed for 15 minutes while the issue was resolved.

There was only one solution: Chelsea would need to wear Coventry’s red and black checked strip or forfeit the match.

The west London outfit, who at the time were managed by Ruud Gullit, accepted the compromise but still ended up losing the match 3-1.

Ah, Premier League football in the nineties…

If the ref hadn't said anything, the match might have looked something like this... (only with all blue shirts, of course).

