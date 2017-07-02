Willy Caballero has left Manchester City after three years at the Etihad Stadium.

The Argentinean shot stopper was released by the Citizens this summer and, after a brief spell as a free agent, has completed a free transfer to Chelsea.

For a 35-year-old goalkeeper who was rarely given time to perform in the Premier League, it’s certainly not a move to be sniffed at. The high likelihood of silverware will surely sooth playing deputy to Thibaut Courtois, after all.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

There’s no doubting that Cabellero is a decent ‘keeper either and a sound replacement for Asmir Begovic as number two. The Bosnian made his own move this summer, heading to Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

So, it’s clear that Chelsea are gaining from this deal but, equally, that Manchester City aren’t really losing out.

Article continues below

With the £35 million capture of Ederson from Benfica, Pep Guardiola has more than filled the void and Claudio Bravo is even showing promise with brilliant performances in the Confederations Cup. The club also has the small matter of Joe Hart at their disposal, too.

Consequently, you would think that Cabellero’s exit would not only have little impact but would be met with minimal fuss – maybe a wish of ‘good luck’ at best.

Whoever was in charge of City’s Instagram account today however, is certainly feeling the emotion of the 35-year-old’s switch. The caption used is not only bizarre but to such an extent that the club’s own supporters are in disbelief.

The post can be seen below:

Funnily enough, the use of the word ‘legend’ has been somewhat controversial and for good reason at that.

The Argentinean made just 48 appearances during his time with City and only 16 of which came in the Premier League. Only upon Bravo’s dramatic decline in form last season did Cabellero begin to amass appearances.

Even then, the shot stopper was mediocre in his performances and mistakes belittled his first two seasons in particular. It’s no wonder that City fans are bemused.

Some of the finest comments can be seen here:

“Jheez stop embarrassing us city, he’s a cult hero not a legend.”

“You know you’re a small club when you label a player whose only played 23 games a “legend.”

“I don’t get City sometimes, you call Caba a legend while we send Hart out to rot in Italy without a goodbye.”

“What did he actually do for us? Save a couple penalties?”

“23 games, a move to rival team, and you guys already called him a legend.”

Everyone’s best guess at the reason behind the caption is Caballero’s role in the 2016 League Cup victory. The 35-year-old did; after all, produce no less than three penalty saves in their shooutout victory over Liverpool.

And, while undoubtedly an impressive achievement, it’s questionable as to whether that quantifies legendary status. Philippe Coutinho’s accuracy from 12 yards can’t exactly dictate Caballero’s legacy in Manchester.

It is just an Instagram post at the end of the day and the club aren’t exactly planning to unveil a statue in his honour but the caption is bemusing nonetheless. Just imagine the tribute Sergio Aguero would receive at this rate.

Interestingly too, it also raises the thought as to how Hart will be thanked when he seemingly inevitably departs. Let’s hope City’s promotional team sees him as the legend that Guardiola doesn’t.

Where do you think Manchester City will finish next season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms