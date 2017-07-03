GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Arsenal fans react to what Arturo Vidal did with his Confederations Cup runners-up medal

Footage of Hector Bellerin keeping on his Under-21 European Championship runners-up medal went viral last week.

The 17-second clip, captioned ‘Spot the Arsenal player’, showed all of Spain’s youngsters taking off their runners-up medals with the exception of Bellerin.

The joke was that Bellerin, unlike his international teammates, was so used to losing that finishing second at the tournament was as good as a victory.

In fairness, it was a pretty funny tweet. Not to mention incredibly popular.

Since the tweet was posted on Friday night, it’s received a massive 25,000 retweets and over 30,000 ‘likes’.

Arsenal fans, needless to say, were angry with the tweet.

They felt it was an unnecessary and cheap dig not only at Bellerin, who has just make a huge donation for the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster, but also their football club.

Arsenal fans react to what Vidal did with his medal

Still fresh in the mind, Arsenal supporters perturbed by the tweet asked why Arturo Vidal wasn’t receiving the same treatment following Chile’s defeat to Germany in the Confederations Cup final on Sunday night.

Vidal kept his medal on and appeared proud to have finished as a runner-up against the world champions.

Watch the footage here…

And here’s how Arsenal fans reacted…

You can’t blame them for highlighting the double standards.

Arsenal fans continued to exact their revenge

And Arsenal fans didn’t stop there, either.

Shkodran Mustafi was part of the Germany side that beat Chile and Arsenal fans all said the same thing when the defender picked up his winners’ medal.

Fair play, Gunners fans, fair play…

