The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Football

Mustafi.

Shkodran Mustafi‏ sent tweet to Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Football News
Okay, so it wasn’t the World Cup final, but both Germany and Chile were determined to win the Confederations Cup final on Sunday evening.

In what proved to be a feisty encounter at the Stadion Krestovskyi in St. Petersburg, world champions Germany won the tournament thanks to a first-half goal from Lars Stindl.

Alexis Sanchez had missed a great chance to break the deadlock less than a minute before Stindl’s opener and, somewhat surprisingly, had a pretty quiet match.

The 28-year-old, who could soon seal a £50 million move to Manchester City, was consoled by his Gunners teammate Shkodran Mustafi‏ after the final whistle.

It was only the Confederations Cup, but defeat in the final clearly still hurt the fiercely-competitive Alexis.

Mustafi also sent a tweet to the Chilean around an hour after the match had finished.

Arsenal’s official Twitter account posted a photo of Mustafi and Alexis embracing after the match, and the German centre-back then replied with a tweet to Chile’s star man.

Mustafi's tweet to Alexis

“Chin up my friend @Alexis_Sanchez!” Mustafi wrote. “Those were two tough games against you and your team! 👏🏽#Chile #BigFight #TopTeam #ConfedCup #CHIGER.”

Classy stuff.

Arsenal fans reacted in predictable fashion

Arsenal fans reacted in rather predictable fashion…

Alexis to join Man City this week?

But it might be too late for Mustafi to convince Alexis to stay at the Emirates Stadium.

According to a report in the Guardian last week, Alexis is keen to play under Pep Guardiola at Man City, who are increasingly confident of signing the former Barcelona star.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal fans’ worst fears could be realised, potentially as early as this week, with their club reportedly prepared to cash-in this summer rather than lose the world-class forward on a free transfer in 12 months time.

