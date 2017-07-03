GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

The Australian caused a major upset by defeating Manny Pacquiao..

Jeff Horn's father makes honest admission following Manny Pacquiao fight

Football News
Jeff Horn shocked the boxing world with his victory over Manny Pacquiao, but the Australian's father admits it could have been very different.

With Horn having taken a beating and looking in danger, Jeff Horn Sr. admits that he'd have ended the fight in the ninth round.

“I was very worried,” he said. “If I’d had a towel I would have thrown it in."

His son would fight back and win in a highly controversial unanimous decision, but Horn Sr wasn't sure he had the fight left in him.

“I was looking at his eyes. I thought he was out on his feet. I really thought he was in danger of getting hurt. I honestly didn’t expect him to come back like he did.

“Where does he get it from? It’s that mental strength that sets him apart from other athletes.”

Jeff Horn Jr. wasn't expected to have much of a chance against the eight-time World Champion Pacquiao, but instead, found himself with a unanimous points decision in his home town of Brisbane.

The judges scored the fight 117-111, 115-113, 115-113, but immediately caught flack from the watching public who disagreed with the scoring.

The victory left Horn, a former school teacher, with a record of 17 wins and one draw from his 18 bouts, as well as becoming the new WBO World Welterweight Champion.

Manny Pacquiao v Jeff Horn

Immediately after the win, Horn began looking even further forward.

“Mayweather is coming back for a fight against a UFC fighter - why doesn’t he fight a genuine contender like me?" said the 29-year-old.

“I feel like a world champ and I’m ready for that next step. I want to unify the title.

“A superstar has been born,” said trainer Glen Rushton.

“This was one of the greatest victories in our boxing history. Certainly as courageous as anything I’ve seen.

Jeff Horn Media Opportunity

“This is just the start. We want to bring more champions like Manny Pacquiao to this country.

“We’ve shown from this fight what Australian boxers are capable of doing.”

The decision remains highly controversial, however, Pacquiao remained magnanimous in defeat, saying: "That's the decision of the judges. I respect that."

