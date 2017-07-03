Footballers and social media can be a dangerous mix.

We’ve seen numerous occasions when players have instantly regretted what they had just tweeted or posted on Instagram, only to claim they were ‘hacked’ moments later.

While most of those claims that their accounts had been compromised are lies to cover up for their mistake - we’re looking at you, Joleon Lescott - there are some players that are genuinely hacked.

And that appeared to happen to Mesut Ozil this weekend.

The German midfielder ‘posted’ an image on his Instagram of him holding his ex-girlfriend, Mandy Capristo, with the caption: "I know I messed up Mandy but will always love you @gracecapristo.”

Ozil was hacked

It was certainly confusing for those that have followed Ozil’s personal life with him with current girlfriend, and former Miss Turkey winner, Amine Gulse.

But there was soon an explanation.

Ozil's explanation

The former Real Madrid star then wrote: "As you may have seen my account was hacked this evening. Thanks to my team and Instagram for assisting me today in getting back control of my Instagram.

"Sorry to the media but it's time to kill the stories and false headlines now. The story is FAKE NEWS."

It was accompanied with a picture of his current girlfriend and it seems Ozil has genuinely been hacked this time around.

While the future of his relationships seems secure enough, the same can’t be said about his Arsenal future.

His current contract expires in just 12 months time and is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

If Ozil remains in north London and fails to sign a new contract, he will be allowed to leave on a free transfer next summer.

