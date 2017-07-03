It’s been a mixed transfer window so far for Chelsea.

On the one hand, the Blues are being linked with a plethora of world class stars but, equally, they are yet to get that crucial first major signing under their belt. Manchester United and Manchester City in particular seem to be under no illusion of the importance of early business, after all.

The intentions are clear, though, and Antonio Conte seems certain to ensure their Premier League victory to allow them a quiet summer. The disastrous title defence of 2015-16 sounds a fair warning to improve while at the top.

One area receiving a great deal of focus is the defence. Although Chelsea kept more clean sheets than any other side last season, their defensive line doesn’t scream world-class.

There were justified concerns in the opening weeks of the season when ex-Bolton full-back Marcos Alonso and former West Ham bench warmer Victor Moses were manning the wings. That’s not to mention the curious, albeit eventually regretful, reaction to David Luiz’s re-signing.

The moral of the story being that there is room for improvement and Conte seems to be turning his attention to his old stomping ground – Serie A – as means of offering Thibaut Courtois even greater protection.

Furthermore, according to the Mirror, the Italian has three defensive reserves lined up in particular. He is working on the belief that signing just one of the trio would go a long way to shoring up the Chelsea side next season and into the future.

The players in question are Leonardo Bonucci, Antonio Rudiger and Alex Sandro.

Bonucci proves the most ambitious target and the Blues face competition from Barcelona. It is also questionable as to whether a £60 million price tag for a 30-year-old would prove a wise investment.

The player’s allegiance to Juventus is also abundantly clear and his signing of a new deal in December will be nothing but reassured by the Old Lady’s recent romp to a Champions League final.

As for Rudiger, the German has been linked with Chelsea for sometime and a £34 million fee was agreed swiftly. The only catch being that Manchester City have since sought to hijack the bid and their intervention has put the brakes on the Blues’ move for him.

Nevertheless, Conte can at least draw on optimism from their move for Sandro which seems the most likely capture. Chelsea are said to be confident in the deal and Juventus have been forced to acknowledge his want-away inclinations.

The situation is far from clear-cut, though, with Juventus tabling a five-year deal and, if you subscribe to the reports of Le Republica, the west London club face PSG-shaped competition.

If nothing else however, Chelsea’s ambition is clear to see and it shows they have learnt well from their last title defence. The bottom line is that if Conte can seal just one of the aforementioned signings and the current back four performs how they did last year, the Blues will take some beating.

