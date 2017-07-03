GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Tennis

Roger Federer.

Roger Federer discusses Andy Murray ahead of Wimbledon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

even-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is going for his eighth crown this month, and after winning the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier this year, few would bet against the 35-year-old.

Regardless of what the bookies odds are, the Swiss is not allowing any form of complacency to seep into his preparations and has told the Guardian that Andy Murray is still amongst the favourites this year.

Andy Murray, the current world number one, has endured a torrid time this season, suffering yet more ignominy after he crashed out in the first round at Queen's last month against Australian Jordan Thompson.

Article continues below

Despite being backed by Federer, it’s a big ask for Murray to be victorious at Wimbledon considering the Scot’s form this season.

Being beaten by an opponent from the very fringes of the professional game in straight sets is an embarrassment for a player of Murray’s calibre.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

WWE Legend confirms he has had recent talks with Impact Wrestling

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Jordan Thompson, a player who, on paper, and with little grass surface experience, should have been considered cannon fodder, who no one had heard of outside of his local tennis club, toppled the world number one in straight sets.

It is little wonder then that the 23-year-old from northern Sydney looked so bewildered following his 7-6, 6-2 victory.

It certainly curtailed Murray’s plans for his third Wimbledon triumph.

At 35 years old, Federer has been on the tennis circuit for over a decade and has seen enough to suggest that a fully fit Murray would be considered among the front runners for the Wimbledon crown.

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

"If he's anything close to 100% physically, I consider him one of the big favourites," said Federer.

"It's that simple. It's the same for Novak and the same for Rafa.

"I think it's very even when we put it all out on the line

"Everybody has their own little story right now.

"For me, everything that happened sort of before - Queen's for Andy, whatever - doesn't matter so much.

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2017

"I feel like Andy's one of the best players in the first week at Wimbledon, so I don't worry too much for him there. He can play himself into shape hopefully for week two.

"Novak is just coming back from winning Eastbourne now. Rafa is coming in red hot from the clay.

"So I see it positive for them rather than negative in some shape, which I'm sure people will try to see that way."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Maria Sharapova
Novak Djokovic
Andy Murray
Tennis
Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Watch: Alex Ferguson secretly filmed attacking Mino Raiola over Pogba's 2012 exit

Watch: Alex Ferguson secretly filmed attacking Mino Raiola over Pogba's 2012 exit

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Tennis Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again