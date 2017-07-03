even-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer is going for his eighth crown this month, and after winning the Australian Open in Melbourne earlier this year, few would bet against the 35-year-old.

Regardless of what the bookies odds are, the Swiss is not allowing any form of complacency to seep into his preparations and has told the Guardian that Andy Murray is still amongst the favourites this year.

Andy Murray, the current world number one, has endured a torrid time this season, suffering yet more ignominy after he crashed out in the first round at Queen's last month against Australian Jordan Thompson.

Despite being backed by Federer, it’s a big ask for Murray to be victorious at Wimbledon considering the Scot’s form this season.

Being beaten by an opponent from the very fringes of the professional game in straight sets is an embarrassment for a player of Murray’s calibre.

Jordan Thompson, a player who, on paper, and with little grass surface experience, should have been considered cannon fodder, who no one had heard of outside of his local tennis club, toppled the world number one in straight sets.

It is little wonder then that the 23-year-old from northern Sydney looked so bewildered following his 7-6, 6-2 victory.

It certainly curtailed Murray’s plans for his third Wimbledon triumph.

At 35 years old, Federer has been on the tennis circuit for over a decade and has seen enough to suggest that a fully fit Murray would be considered among the front runners for the Wimbledon crown.

"If he's anything close to 100% physically, I consider him one of the big favourites," said Federer.

"It's that simple. It's the same for Novak and the same for Rafa.

"I think it's very even when we put it all out on the line

"Everybody has their own little story right now.

"For me, everything that happened sort of before - Queen's for Andy, whatever - doesn't matter so much.

"I feel like Andy's one of the best players in the first week at Wimbledon, so I don't worry too much for him there. He can play himself into shape hopefully for week two.

"Novak is just coming back from winning Eastbourne now. Rafa is coming in red hot from the clay.

"So I see it positive for them rather than negative in some shape, which I'm sure people will try to see that way."

