Watch: Alex Ferguson secretly filmed attacking Mino Raiola over Pogba's 2012 exit

Manchester United last summer made Paul Pogba the most expensive signing of all time, splashing out £89m on the young Juventus star.

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson famously let Pogba leave Old Trafford as a teenager for next to nothing.

It is widely considered one of his worst decisions during his 26-year tenure but the retired Scottish boss is happy to point fingers elsewhere.

The French midfielder developed into one of the finest players in European football during his time at Juventus.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, received an incredible sum of money following his client's return to Manchester last summer.

It is quite clear that Sir Alex Ferguson does not think very much of Raiola, filmed blaming the "s***bag" agent for Pogba's departure in 2012.

In secret footage filmed by Zimbabwean-born South African rugby union player Brian Mujati, Ferguson is seen giving a talk to Sale Sharks.

The African rugby union player asked Ferguson how it was possible that no one at Manchester United identified Pogba as a future £100m player.

Uploaded to YouTube in June, the original footage is at least five months old as Mujati left the Sale Sharks in February 2017.

The secretly filmed video

That's as scathing as it gets.

He won everything possible in club football during his time at Old Trafford but Ferguson seems unwilling to take any of the blame for Pogba's costly departure back in 2012.

In his book 'Leading', Sir Alex Ferguson rewarded Mino Raiola with a very special mention.

"There are one or two football agents I simply do not like," Fergie revealed. "And Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba’s agent, is one of them.

"I distrusted him from the moment I met him. He became Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent while he was playing for Ajax, and eventually he would end up representing Pogba, who was only 18-years-old at the time.

"We had Paul under a three-year contract, and it had a one-year renewal option which we were eager to sign. But Raiola suddenly appeared on the scene and our first meeting was a fiasco."

