Whether fans like to admit it or not, few can wait for Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather.

It’s the Frankenstein clash that transcends sports and sets up an event that will draw crowds and currency in abundance. This is despite the fact, of course, that the fight should seem something of a foregone conclusion.

You can never write off any contender in any sport but McGregor is entering the boxing ring for the first time and against one of the greatest to ever pull on the gloves.

When you consider all the incredible fighters that Mayweather has shared the ring with in the past, it begs the question as to why a UFC star could become the first person to defeat him. Besides, you don’t retire with a record of 49-0 through luck.

Such steep odds against Notorious at least pave the way for one of sport’s great underdog opportunities. If the 28-year-old can shed his MMA moves and still hold his weight then fans can at least look forward to a competitive and entertaining bout.

One issue serving to temper such hopes, however, come in the form of sparring videos that have emerged in the build-up the fight.

It may be tempting to root for McGregor but the bottom line is that Mayweather looks much sharper in training. You only need to look at Money’s work with a speed bag to see how irrelevant the 12-year age gap could prove.

Nevertheless, one man who believes such videos should be taken with a pinch of salt is Tiernan Bradley – McGregor’s sparring partner.

Okay, so yes, there is likely going to be a fair share of bias at play but Bradley does raise some notable points. The fact the Irishman will be such a unique challenge, how ever you interpret it, could either help or hinder Mayweather.

Bradley, speaking to MMA fighting, explained: "Conor is a very good boxer. He doesn't move like any other boxer. He's powerful, fast and light on his feet. He's very good at getting in and out and connecting. He's so quick on his feet it's very hard to judge the distance with him.

"He's so fast and unpredictable - that's a very dangerous combination. I don't think Mayweather has ever boxed anyone like that."

Furthermore, he recalled an incident in which he received a black eye after taking a huge shot from the double-UFC champion donning 12oz gloves. He stated: "My biggest takeaway from the rounds was the pace that we fought at and that he seemed unbreakable.

“I found it very hard to figure him out.

"I don't know if you've seen the photo that he uploaded onto his Instagram after our session. People are talking about his left hand and whether the power will be there with 10-ounce gloves - he lifted me off my feet with a right uppercut in 16 (ounce gloves)!”

Let’s all be honest here, we want to draw optimism from such comments and hope that August 26 is a fight befitting of the occasion. And for all of Mayweather’s superior experience, skill and nous, that the Notorious will fight with determination like few others.

That being said, the black eyes might be reserved for Bradley.

Do you think McGregor stands a chance in August? Let us know by leaving a comment below.



