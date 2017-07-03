The crowd present at the Suncorp Stadium on July 2 witnessed a huge upset, probably the biggest in recent boxing history, when Jeff Horn pulled off a controversial win over Manny Pacquiao to claim the WBO welterweight title.

Pacquiao lost on all three counts of the judges, via unanimous decision, as the final scoreline read 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111 all in favour of Horn.

The result left not only the 51,000 spectators present at the venue in surprise, but both fighters were also amazed by the turn of events.

However, boxing's only eight-division world champion accepted the defeat, only to declare he would definitely be exercising the rematch clause in the days ahead.

Pacquiao did not appear at the formal post-match press conference, but sent a spokesperson on his behalf, who stated the fighter needed medical attention to treat the cuts he sustained during the bout.

He decided not to do any interviews in the dressing room as well.

Later, the 38-year-old took to social media to thank the fans for their heart-warming support following the contentious loss to the new Aussie hero.

He posted on Twitter a picture of himself along with wife Jinkee Pacquiao with the caption reading: "Thank you all for your support and congratulations to Jeff Horn. God is good! #TeamPacquiao"

Since the declaration of the outcome of the fight, athletes and supporters of the Filipino legend have vexed their anger on social media, questioning the credentials of the judges in determining the ultimate winner.

Kobe Bryant, Aaron Rodgers, Jason McIntyre, Robert Flores were all vocal during the aftermath of the contest.

The statistics of the fight provide a different picture.

According to Boxingscene.com, Pacquiao had 32% punch success (landing 182 of 573) and Horn only 15% (92 of 625). The ninth round was completely dominated by the Philippines ace.

After the ninth round, referee Mark Nelson even considered ending the fight, but the 29-year-old counterpart insisted he was ready to continue.

The referee wasn't the only one either, as Horn's father has also admitted he considered throwing in the towel had he had one at his disposal.

At the end of 12 rounds of an action-packed brawl, 'The Battle of Brisbane' leaves a bitter taste for the boxing faithful who were perplexed viewing the scenes in Brisbane, yet, they are confident Pac-Man can avenge this controversial loss and reclaim the belt in the coming months.

