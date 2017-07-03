GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is in trouble after his volleyball appearance

There are several players that Manchester United have been linked with throughout this summer but are still trying to secure deals with.

Both Alvaro Morata and Nemanja Matic are seemingly close to a move to Old Trafford and yet there is still no confirmation.

The same could be said for Ivan Perisic.

The Inter Milan winger looked set to join the Red Devils last month after Gazzetta dello Sport reported that they had reached an agreement over a £45.3m deal.

At that time, it was believed Inter needed to offload players to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations but it seems that wasn’t the case with Perisic remaining at the club.

But the latest Perisic report to come out of the San Siro is probably good news for United.

Bild claim that the player has been fined by the club for taking part in a professional beach volleyball tournament.

The report states that Inter believe Perisic could have suffered an injury playing a different sport and has been fined “several tens of thousands of Euros.”

Watch: Perisic playing volleyball

But Perisic’s short volleyball career didn’t exactly go to plan.

His first match had to be postponed due to a storm before three defeats in his three matches, failing to win a single set in the meantime.

Perisic fulfilled his 'dream'

But that didn’t stop him from fulfilling his ‘dream'.

"I always dreamed of participating in a great beach volleyball tournament.I've been playing since I was ten years old. Sport means to me a lot, I practice every summer when I am in my home,” he said.

Quite what this all means for United’s potential deal for Perisic is unknown. Jose Mourinho has previously bid £28.1 million for the 28-year-old but Inter are holding out for an ambitious £44 million.

But with Perisic likely to be angry with his volleyball punishment, he could try to force through a move to join Mourinho at the Theatre of Dreams.

