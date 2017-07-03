Alexandre Lacazette is expected to complete a £44m move from Lyon to Arsenal on Tuesday or Wednesday according to various reports.

The 26-year-old French striker is due to fly to London on Tuesday to complete his medical, after the two clubs finally agreed on a fee over the weekend.

Heavily linked to Arsenal last summer, Lacazette convinced Wenger to splash the necessary cash after netting 36 times in the 2016/17 campaign.

The French international will become the club's record signing, surpassing the £42.5m figure paid for Mesut Ozil in 2013.

Having been close to joining Atletico Madrid, French newspaper Le Parisien revealed what convinced Alexandre Lacazette to join Arsenal.

The Gunners recently failed to qualify for Champions League football for the first time since 1998 after finishing 5th in the Premier League.

Wenger the key factor

Despite that, Lacazette was sold on the "project" at Arsenal that Arsene Wenger pitched him when they met face-to-face in Paris.

The two Frenchman met in mid-June, according to Le Parisien, and Lacazette was completely convinced by Wenger's pitch.

As long as the veteran Frenchman stays at the helm, Le Parisien claim that Lacazette believes Arsenal are his ideal club.

Despite fan dissatisfaction, it cannot be denied that Wenger maintains an aura that can still attract top quality players to North London.

However, the veteran manager must continue his attempts to convince Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil of the "project" at the club.

The Chilean and German superstars both have just 12 months remaining on their respective contracts at the Emirates.

The incoming signing of Lacazette would put to bed any hopes of signing highly sought after Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Giroud's future

The £44m deal also leaves the future of Olivier Giroud hanging by a thread, with Everton reportedly interested in the £20m rated French striker.

Giroud joined the Gunners back in 2011 but has failed to set the world alight despite spending most of his time in North London as the first choice striker.

The 30-year-old hitman racked up 69 Premier League goals during his time at Arsenal but struggled to truly fill the shoes left by Robin van Persie.

