GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Tony Bellew: Ready for next fight.

Tony Bellew ready for potential fight with two-weight world champion

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

British professional boxer Tony Bellew is poised to take the ring for the first time since claiming his huge win over David Haye last March.

The Liverpudlian revealed that there has been plenty of options and opportunities made available to him, and now, he might have zeroed in on the name he is likely to face-off against in the months ahead.

Bellew is open to the possibility of coming up against two-division world champion Andre Ward and is indeed relishing the challenge.

Article continues below

The pound-for-pound king is still undefeated in his 32 fights, half of which have been knockout victories and recently registered a remarkable win against Sergey Kovalev to retain WBA, IBF, WBO light heavyweight belts, and also claim the vacant 'The Ring' light heavyweight title.

The American ace hinted he is willing to climb up in weight, while Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed that he has been in contact with Ward's representatives for showdown talks.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Speaking on the issue, eager to test himself against one of the greatest of the generation, Bellew told Sky Sports: "I'm going to be honest, I've got quite a few options in front of me.

"It's come to light this week that Andre Ward wants to do business, so listen I'm happy to oblige.

"He made the call, Eddie picked up, he comes to me. If he wants to dance, I can do it."

'Another Mother's Son' - World Premiere - Arrivals

The Merseyside-based fighter further stated he is considering moving down to cruiserweight, but wants home advantage if the bout against Ward comes to fruition.

"I want it here. I like it here," continued the 34-year-old.

"With all due respect, he's an amazing fighter, one of the pound-for-pound best in the world. But I ain't no light-heavyweight.

"He's saying he likes the heavyweights, I'm saying I'll do cruiserweight. I don't know.

Andre Ward v Sergey Kovalev 2

"What I do know is I'm happy to do it, as long as it makes sense, and they don't want to start getting ridiculous with the percentages and stuff then we can do it, because I've done that before and I'm not going to do it again. We'll see."

It is still early days in the negotiation process, but the boxing fraternity as well as fans across the globe are geared up to witness an enticing contest between the duo which could happen in the latter part of this year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again