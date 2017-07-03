British professional boxer Tony Bellew is poised to take the ring for the first time since claiming his huge win over David Haye last March.

The Liverpudlian revealed that there has been plenty of options and opportunities made available to him, and now, he might have zeroed in on the name he is likely to face-off against in the months ahead.

Bellew is open to the possibility of coming up against two-division world champion Andre Ward and is indeed relishing the challenge.

Article continues below

The pound-for-pound king is still undefeated in his 32 fights, half of which have been knockout victories and recently registered a remarkable win against Sergey Kovalev to retain WBA, IBF, WBO light heavyweight belts, and also claim the vacant 'The Ring' light heavyweight title.

The American ace hinted he is willing to climb up in weight, while Bellew's promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed that he has been in contact with Ward's representatives for showdown talks.

Article continues below

Speaking on the issue, eager to test himself against one of the greatest of the generation, Bellew told Sky Sports: "I'm going to be honest, I've got quite a few options in front of me.

"It's come to light this week that Andre Ward wants to do business, so listen I'm happy to oblige.

"He made the call, Eddie picked up, he comes to me. If he wants to dance, I can do it."

The Merseyside-based fighter further stated he is considering moving down to cruiserweight, but wants home advantage if the bout against Ward comes to fruition.

"I want it here. I like it here," continued the 34-year-old.

"With all due respect, he's an amazing fighter, one of the pound-for-pound best in the world. But I ain't no light-heavyweight.

"He's saying he likes the heavyweights, I'm saying I'll do cruiserweight. I don't know.

"What I do know is I'm happy to do it, as long as it makes sense, and they don't want to start getting ridiculous with the percentages and stuff then we can do it, because I've done that before and I'm not going to do it again. We'll see."

It is still early days in the negotiation process, but the boxing fraternity as well as fans across the globe are geared up to witness an enticing contest between the duo which could happen in the latter part of this year.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms