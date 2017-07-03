Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vidal and Kimmich.

Arturo Vidal explains what he said to Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich during argument

Try telling Chile and Germany that the Confederations Cup is a pointless trophy.

The competition may not quite be as prestigious as the Word Cup, which takes place in 12 months time, but an international tournament is an international tournament.

And it was clear to see that both Chile and Germany were desperate to win the competition on Sunday evening.

Germany ran out 1-0 winners in what was an extremely fiery encounter final.

There were plenty of clashes between the two sets of players, including Gonzalo Jara somehow avoiding a red card after an elbow on Timo Werner - despite the use of VAR.

But possibly the most significant clash came between Bayern Munich teammates Arturo Vidal and Joshua Kimmich.

The pair were involved in a heated argument in the 59th minute, with the pair both picking up a yellow card for their behaviour.

Watch: Vidal and Kimmich clash

What Vidal said to Kimmich

But, what was said during the clash?

Luckily, Vidal revealed all after the match.

According to Bild, Vidal said: "This was a decent fight. The minds were heated. We had something to clarify. We have not seen each other after the game, but we'll see each other in 20 days ...  

“I only told him to talk less and play more. But it's okay, we were hot. We're still friends.”

What Kimmich made of it

Could things be awkward when they meet up again in pre-season training for Bayern in a few weeks time?

Well, according to Kimmich, it won’t be a problem.

"It will not be an issue at the first Bayern-training,” he said.

"We have come together a bit. I did not say anything he said I do not know anymore, but I do not care either. I'm not here. These things happen on the field."

Of course, this is far from the first time club teammates have clashed during an international tournament.

In 2006, Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo helped get Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney sent off at the World Cup and infuriated English fans by winking as Rooney was dismissed.

They managed to put their trouble behind them for United so there’s no reason why Vidal and Kimmich can’t do the same.

