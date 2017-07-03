Following his stunning victory over Manny Pacquiao, Jeff Horn is still very much revelling in his victory over the Filipino boxer.

Horn is confident that his success will most certainly rub off back in his home country of Australia, with the aim of making boxing a more iconic sport Down Under.

In what was a mammoth encounter, which saw Horn eventually awarded victory following 12 rounds on points, there is still a lot of uncertainty around Horn's success.

Article continues below

The Australian, though, was not going to let other experts' opinions take the gloss off his hard fought victory, as he spoke to Eurosport following recent events.

"There's always going to be backlash where people are going to say I lucky, or whatever," stated Horn.

Article continues below

"There's always naysayers saying I didn't win the fight. I think I won the fight, a lot of Queenslanders think I won the fight and people around the world. So you will always have the select few that are against you."

The idea of a rematch is a real possibility for Horn, as he would welcome a second clash between the two.

"I'm happy to have a rematch, it'd be good to have him back here fighting," claimed Horn.

"Manny Pacquiao is an absolute warrior, he's a legend of this sport. He might have come in underdone, if we have a rematch, if he puts it all in, I don't know..."

Boxing legend Lennox Lewis was not on the same page as Horn following his victory, however, taking to Twitter to have his say on the matter.

Lewis' tweet read: "This is what's wrong with boxing. Horn was very game but I'm hard pressed to see how he could have won that fight by any stretch!"

There has been no official word yet from Manny Pacquiao's camp regarding a possible rematch, but one thing that is for sure, is that this case is no where near over.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms