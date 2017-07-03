Football fans are always desperate to discover transfer news before deals are officially confirmed.

In this day and age, there are various ways you can do this.

For example, if a player starts following players from a certain club, it means they’re certain to join them imminently.

Article continues below

Or, if they’re included in their club’s kit launch, it means they’re guaranteed to stay.

Of course, that’s not actually the case but it certainly gets football supporters talking during the summer as they speculate what is about to happen.

Article continues below

And Liverpool fans are talking on Monday morning after they’ve discovered something interesting involving transfer target Naby Keita.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the RB Leipzig midfielder are could be tempted to spend £70 million on the 22-year-old.

And they’re getting very excited about Leipzig’s recent tweet.

The Bundesliga club - who finished second in the league last season - were revealing their brand new Nike kit. The video clip shows six Leipzig players - but no Keita.

Watch: Leipzig leave Keita out of kit launch

Of course, many members of the squad were absent so just because Keita was missing, it doesn’t mean he’s about to join Liverpool.

But Kopites are pointing to the fact that Leipzig have strangely left out their star man as they attempt to promote their new kit - and believe he’s on his way to Merseyside.

Liverpool fans react

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Liverpool may have already broken their club transfer record to sign Mohamed Salah for £39 million but any deal for Keita is likely to dwarf that figure.

And it seems Klopp is more than happy to break the bank to sign him.

According to The Times, the German boss has told the club to “step up their pursuit” of the Guinean international who plays as a box-to-box midfielder.

Whether Klopp will get his wish - or the fact Keita has been left out of Leipzig’s kit launch means anything remains to be seen.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms