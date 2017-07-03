Official online NBA destination in the UK

Rudy Gobert.

Rudy Gobert sends message to Antoine Griezmann after tweet about Jazz star

The free agency saga surrounding Gordon Hayward looks to be coming to an end if reports to be believed.

Over the weekend, the small forward has been visiting teams that are interested in acquiring his services. Hayward went to Miami on Saturday to visit and have meetings with the Heat, while on Sunday, he went to Boston to meet up with the Celtics.

Later today, he will be meeting with his former team, the Utah Jazz, about possibly signing with them, before he has to make a decision that will ultimately shape the rest of his NBA career. Stay in Utah, or play for another team like the Celtics or the Heat.

Everybody from each team is doing everything they can in order to influence the 27-year-old to come and join the franchise which they are representing. Even athletes from other sports have weighed in on what Hayward should do.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has given his opinion on where Hayward should be playing his basketball in the NBA next season, saying in a simple tweet that he should join the Celtics.

This caused Hayward's former teammate, Rudy Gobert, to issue a response to the French soccer player, speaking in their native language. He replied to Griezmann's tweet in French by saying: "Reste dans ton sport toi," which in English means: "Stick to your sport."

The former Utah Jazz star was incredible last season, and this has helped him become such a wanted asset this offseason. Last season, he averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game and played on average 34.5 minutes.

The 27-year-old's contributions to the Jazz during the 2016/17 season was enough to name him an NBA All-Star for the first time, and his performances improved as his team entered the postseason. Across 11 games in the playoffs, he averaged 24.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Performances like this are why so many teams are fighting over his signature, but at the moment, there is no word of an official front runner from the man himself.

