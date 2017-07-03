GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Aston Villa owner brilliantly trolls Birmingham City in John Terry announcement

Championship club Aston Villa have all but confirmed the signing of Chelsea legend John Terry following a tweet published by eccentric club owner Dr. Tony Xia.

Birmingham City fans may be feeling a bit more blue than usual after the Chinese businessman gave their rivals a cheeky mention on Twitter.

Harry Redknapp, manager of Birmingham, told talkSPORT in June that the club had offered the 36-year-old defender a deal at St. Andrews.

“He’s a fantastic captain and great leader," said Redknapp. “We’ve made him a good offer and we have done the best we can. It’s up to John now, but we would love him at Birmingham.”

It appears that John Terry has instead decided to join Birmingham City's local rivals in the Championship, Aston Villa.

Aston Villa owner Tony Xia is understandably delighted and had no qualms about rubbing the news in the faces of their rivals on social media.

He tweeted: "Welcome JT to Birmingham city...Aston Villa #UTV! Announcement shortly!"

John Terry won his fifth Premier League title at Chelsea in 2017 and many expected the veteran defender to hang up his boots this summer.

Despite making only 14 appearances last season, Terry clearly still believes he has plenty to offer and could well prove to be a major coup for Steve Bruce's Championship side.

Aged 36, he'll be returning to the second tier of football seventeen years after a short loan spell with Nottingham Forest.

Brazil v England - International Friendly

An official Aston Villa club announcement is expected in the next 24 hours.

