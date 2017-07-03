It was a rather eventful weekend for Chris Froome as he was involved in a rather large pile up with other cyclists during this year's Tour de France.

The incident took place during the second stage of the event, as Froome and fellow Team Sky teammates went crashing down, around 30km from the end of the round, whilst they were travelling through the Liege, Belgium.

Froome, though, luckily came away from the incident unscathed, as it could of been a lot worse for him and his teammates following what was an ugly incident in Liege.

Though, Froome being the true professional that he is, was soon back on his bike and somehow managed to catch up with the rest of the chasing pack and carry on with the race.

The British cyclist even had time to see the funny side of the whole incident, as he took to Twitter to show his brilliant sense of humour.

The tweet posted by Froome, as shown further down this article, read: "Caption this," with a photo of Froome and his colleagues colliding to the floor.

After the event and the crash, Froome talked to Sky Sports, confirming that him and his team were fine following the incident.

"No injuries, thankfully. Just lost a little bit of skin from my backside," stated Froome.

"That's the nature of the race. We knew it's slippery conditions like that, every time the race comes on there's a big risk something could happen and today there was just a touch of wheels, or someone slid just a few wheels ahead of me, and at those speeds you just can't avoid it.

"I think a few of us went down but thankfully everybody's okay and got to the finish all right without losing any time to our rivals, so that's the main thing."

You can watch the crash that Froome was involved in in the video below.

