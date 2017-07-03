GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

In partnership with inCycle inCycle

Cycling

Froome in action over the weekend.

Chris Froome involved in pile up during Tour de France

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It was a rather eventful weekend for Chris Froome as he was involved in a rather large pile up with other cyclists during this year's Tour de France.

The incident took place during the second stage of the event, as Froome and fellow Team Sky teammates went crashing down, around 30km from the end of the round, whilst they were travelling through the Liege, Belgium.

Froome, though, luckily came away from the incident unscathed, as it could of been a lot worse for him and his teammates following what was an ugly incident in Liege.

Article continues below

Though, Froome being the true professional that he is, was soon back on his bike and somehow managed to catch up with the rest of the chasing pack and carry on with the race.

The British cyclist even had time to see the funny side of the whole incident, as he took to Twitter to show his brilliant sense of humour.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet posted by Froome, as shown further down this article, read: "Caption this," with a photo of Froome and his colleagues colliding to the floor.

After the event and the crash, Froome talked to Sky Sports, confirming that him and his team were fine following the incident.

"No injuries, thankfully. Just lost a little bit of skin from my backside," stated Froome.

"That's the nature of the race. We knew it's slippery conditions like that, every time the race comes on there's a big risk something could happen and today there was just a touch of wheels, or someone slid just a few wheels ahead of me, and at those speeds you just can't avoid it.

"I think a few of us went down but thankfully everybody's okay and got to the finish all right without losing any time to our rivals, so that's the main thing."

You can watch the crash that Froome was involved in in the video below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Laura Trott
Mark Cavendish
Tour De France
Cycling
Commonwealth Games
Sir Chris Hoy
Sir Bradley Wiggins

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again