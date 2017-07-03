Robert Kubica is the best driver of a generation, according to McLaren-Honda’s Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard was speaking with 'Planetf1' when he praised the 32-year-old Pole, who had a 115-lap test drive with Renault in June.

“I think it is because he won all the smaller categories," the Spaniard said.

“When the go-karts were the same, when the smaller categories, you run with the same single-seater, with the same car, he was beating all the generation that are winning now. So I think he's the best.

“I would be happy to see him back in Formula 1 but I don't know exactly the situation, I only read that he did the test, but I also read that Renault were not considering him for next year. So I guess it's not that close that he will come back.”

Will he be making a surprise return to F1? Perhaps not, but it would make for a hell of a story if Kubica did make his comeback after six years.

The Polish driver had to quit F1 in 2011 following a rally driving accident that partially severed his right arm.

Competing in the Skoda Fabia during Ronde di Andora, Kubica crashed into a church wall and then a barrier at high speed shortly after the start.

Kubica, 26 years old at the time, suffered multiple fractures to his right leg, arm, and hand. The Pole was airlifted from the crash site to Santa Corona hospital in Pietra Ligure where he underwent a long surgery.

The 32-year-old’s right had suffered extensive damage and his manager at the Daniele Morelli said that surgeons were trying to prevent amputation.

"The surgeons are trying to restore the functionality of the right hand. They must now think about the muscle function, but Robert has a very strong temper and will succeed," said Morelli.

Thankfully, Kubica recovered from his injuries returning to the Rally circuit (2012 – 2016) and then racing in both Formula E and WEC LMP1.

So, is Kubica about to make an unexpected come to F1?

Exciting as that may be according to rumours, Renault are not considering Kubica for the 2018 season, however, the F1 team tweeted that they were happy that Kubica was back in an F1 car after six years.

Renault F1 tweeted: “It’s true. It really is Robert Kubica. Back in one of our cars after six years. So why did we keep it quiet? It was a private test, for Robert. But we can tell you this … Robert complained about grip, understeer, downforce and had the biggest smile on after his 115 laps!!”

I bet he did!

