Advancements in medical technology have helped so many people in their everyday lives, including helping people watch their favourite sports teams play.

Landon Carter is seven years old and a huge Utah Jazz fan, but he is also legally blind which makes watching his favourite basketball team play difficult.

However, with the help of new technology and Jazz guard Joe Ingles, he can now watch his favorite team play, according to KUTV.

Carter was born with a condition called aniridia, an eye condition which causes his vision to be perpetually blurry, making it difficult to watch basketball.

Back in April, the seven-year-old was invited by the Jazz to watch a game using a technology called eSight, an eyewear device that helps visually impaired people see, costing around $10,000.

KUTV said: "eSight is worn like glasses, and houses a high-speed, high-definition camera that captures everything the user is looking at, and enhances the video feed and displays it on two LED screens in front of the users' eyes."

After the game though, Carter had to give the glasses back. Hearing about the story, Ingles wanted to make sure the youngster would always be able to see, so he did something incredible. He bought Carter the pair of glasses that are worth $10,000. Carter will now be able to see clearly all the time.

“Joe Ingles is like my buddy now,” Carter said. Ingles certainly feels exactly the same way.

Helping the Jazz earn a playoff berth last season, the forward averaged 7.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists after 82 games played.