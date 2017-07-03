Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Ever since 2K took over the WWE video games, they’ve ended up playing an important part of what unfolds on programming.

Think back to when the Ultimate Warrior was featured in the marketing of WWE 2K14, where he was made available as a pre-order bonus and was brought back to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE 2K18

The same goes for Sting, as he was featured as a bonus in WWE 2K15 before he made his on-screen debut, and went on to battle Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

Most recently, though, WWE 2K17 played a pivotal role in the build-up to Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at Survivor Series, hyping up that ‘fantasy warfare just got real’ as it drew plenty of interest.

It looks as if we could be heading down the same route this year.

Seth Rollins was revealed as the cover star for WWE 2K18 last month, as the entire trailer was revolved around him destroying some historic WWE items ranging from an Andre the Giant statue, to Sting’s bat, Ric Flair’s robe and so much more.

This year, current Monday Night RAW general manager is the pre-order bonus and considering he’s already in WWE, there might not be a waiting game to see if anything can happen with him in regards to making an in-ring return.

POTENTIAL FEUD?

With WWE 2K video games now playing an integral part of what can happen on television, Angle’s latest comments have led many to believe that it could result in the two eventually colliding – especially if the Olympic gold medallist is given the all clear to return to in-ring action.

According to Cageside Seats, he said: “Let’s be clear, though. I have a small bone to pick with Seth Rollins.

“You obviously saw the announcement trailer. Seth broke into the WWE Archives and disrespected history. Up in flames went the memories of many incredible WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, who have come before him. Guys like Andre the Giant, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, and many more.

“All I can say for now is just wait and see the pre-order announcement for the game, revenge may be on my mind.

“As many of you are well aware, WWE’s video games with 2K play a huge role in the world of WWE each year. With WWE 2K18 being no exception when it releases worldwide on Oct. 17.”

Obviously, the comments are purely in kayfabe and he could simply be talking up a game mode that will be available in the game.

An interesting note, though, is that The Kingslayer recently spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport to discuss the game and life under Angle as GM, claiming he doesn't want him sticking his nose in his business.

If recent history is anything to go by, though, along with Angle’s comments, then it might not be a massive surprise to see them eventually feud down the line when the game has been or is close to being released.

Will Kurt Angle's remarks lead to a potential feud with Seth Rollins?

