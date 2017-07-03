GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Angle.

Why WWE 2K18 could see Kurt Angle feud with Seth Rollins

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Ever since 2K took over the WWE video games, they’ve ended up playing an important part of what unfolds on programming.

Think back to when the Ultimate Warrior was featured in the marketing of WWE 2K14, where he was made available as a pre-order bonus and was brought back to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE 2K18

The same goes for Sting, as he was featured as a bonus in WWE 2K15 before he made his on-screen debut, and went on to battle Triple H at WrestleMania 31.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Most recently, though, WWE 2K17 played a pivotal role in the build-up to Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at Survivor Series, hyping up that ‘fantasy warfare just got real’ as it drew plenty of interest.

It looks as if we could be heading down the same route this year.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Seth Rollins was revealed as the cover star for WWE 2K18 last month, as the entire trailer was revolved around him destroying some historic WWE items ranging from an Andre the Giant statue, to Sting’s bat, Ric Flair’s robe and so much more.

p1bk45jvh71kp31kiqnrbbuj1ltdf.jpg

This year, current Monday Night RAW general manager is the pre-order bonus and considering he’s already in WWE, there might not be a waiting game to see if anything can happen with him in regards to making an in-ring return.

POTENTIAL FEUD?

With WWE 2K video games now playing an integral part of what can happen on television, Angle’s latest comments have led many to believe that it could result in the two eventually colliding – especially if the Olympic gold medallist is given the all clear to return to in-ring action.

According to Cageside Seats, he said: “Let’s be clear, though. I have a small bone to pick with Seth Rollins.

“You obviously saw the announcement trailer. Seth broke into the WWE Archives and disrespected history. Up in flames went the memories of many incredible WWE Legends and Hall of Famers, who have come before him. Guys like Andre the Giant, The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Undertaker, and many more.

“All I can say for now is just wait and see the pre-order announcement for the game, revenge may be on my mind.

“As many of you are well aware, WWE’s video games with 2K play a huge role in the world of WWE each year. With WWE 2K18 being no exception when it releases worldwide on Oct. 17.”

Obviously, the comments are purely in kayfabe and he could simply be talking up a game mode that will be available in the game.

An interesting note, though, is that The Kingslayer recently spoke exclusively to GiveMeSport to discuss the game and life under Angle as GM, claiming he doesn't want him sticking his nose in his business.

If recent history is anything to go by, though, along with Angle’s comments, then it might not be a massive surprise to see them eventually feud down the line when the game has been or is close to being released.

Will Kurt Angle’s remarks lead to a potential feud with Seth Rollins? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Kurt Angle
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again