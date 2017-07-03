With the potential prospect of Champions League football next season, Liverpool will find it a lot easier to attract top quality players to the club this summer.

After finishing fourth in the Premier League, The Reds face a two-legged playoff to get back into Europe’s elite competition.

In recent years, Liverpool have probably missed out of dozens of transfer targets due to not being in the Champions League. But this summer, the Merseysiders are looking to make up for lost time to secure deals with those on Klopp’s wishlist.

They already moved to sign Mohamed Salah in what looks to be a club record fee with £39 million the figure being quoted.

But Klopp’s next signing could easily eclipse that figure.

Liverpool are being heavily linked with a massive £70 million move for RB Leipzig midfielder, Naby Keita.

There’s no doubt that Liverpool are keen to sign the 22-year-old but the Bundesliga club - who have also qualified for the Champions League - have insisted he’s not for sale.

So, any chance of Liverpool signing him surely depends on whether he demands a move.

And it seems that may have just happened, according to a rather unusual source.

Liverpool fans will certainly remember a certain Titi Camara.

The forward became a bit of a cult hero at Anfield, and was best remembered for playing against West Ham the day of the death of his father, scoring the winning goal before breaking down in tears.

Anyway, he’s taken to Twitter to reveal some massive news about Keita’s potential move to Liverpool.

His first tweet read: “From what I'm led to believe naby has his heart set on #lfc move. Leipzig have been informed of his intent and are looking for replacement.”

He also took it a step further by revealing which number Keita has requested - although he made a little mistake.

“If the the deal is successful naby has requested no 9 shirt. Know as a lucky number to father,” he said before writing: “Number 8 #chubbyfingers.”

Liverpool fans react

And Liverpool fans were absolutely buzzing with Camara’s revelation. Check out their reaction on Twitter:

But what does Camara know about Liverpool’s move for Keita? Why should we believe him?

Well, Camara and Keita are both from Guinea, with the former Liverpool player being one of the most famous players to have come out of the country before he went on to manage them after his playing career.

So, while we wouldn’t really consider Camara to be a reliable source, on this occasion, we think he knows what he’s talking about.

