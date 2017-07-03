Stanislas Wawrinka might be tired of answering questions about compatriot Roger Federer, but even if the Swiss pulls off an astonishing career Grand Slam this month at Wimbledon, you can bet he’ll still be facing questions about his countryman.

If the 32-year-old does win in SW19 this month, he will join Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Roy Emerson, Rod Laver, Don Budge, and Fred Perry in a very select club.

Those eight players are the only men to have won every Grand Slam, and with Wawrinka looking to do the same, you can understand why he was a bit irked to be questioned about Federer.

Wawrinka was facing the media at the All England club on Saturday ahead of the tournament when he faced continuous questions regarding his Davis Cup teammate.

"A player like Roger, as long as he's playing, he's going to have a chance to win a Grand Slam

"The day you will stop playing, that's when you will have no chance to win. He is unbelievable.

"Amazing, like all his career. It's been amazing. We can talk more about Roger if you want.”

Roger Federer has enjoyed a resurgence this year; the 35-year-old won the Australian Open in Melbourne in January and looks to be in good form coming into Wimbledon making an astonishing eighth tournament win possible.

Wawrinka has his own ambitions for Wimbledon this year as it is the only Grand Slam missing from his collection.

The 32-year-old Swiss won the Australian Open in 2014, French Open in 2015, and US Open in 2016, and he has had enough of constantly being asked about his legendary compatriot.

"It's been ten years you ask me questions about Roger. I can answer if you want, but I am a little bit tired.

"For the players who have done that, it's something amazing, for sure.

"But for me it's not something I think about it.

"(Wimbledon) is for sure one of the most famous, one of the most special ones for many, many reasons. Because of the history of the tennis and because it's one of the only times you can play on grass.

"It's always really special for any player to come back and play here."

Indeed it is.

And if Wawrinka achieves immortality by winning Wimbledon and completing the Grand Slam set, perhaps it will finally allow the 32-year-old to step out of Federer’s considerable shadow.

