Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a go at being assistant referees in a hilarious video.

After years of criticising referees on the pitch, Neville and Carragher found themselves in the shoes of the linesman.

Taking part in an offside contest, the former Manchester United and Liverpool defenders were forced to make five difficult calls each.

As you would expect, there was plenty of 'banter' between the pair during their one-on-one competition.

VAR (video assistant referee) technology has been introduced this summer at the Confederations Cup but fans have been far from impressed.

The trial has been branded a farce and surely won't be implemented in the Premier League anytime soon.

Linesman for the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and Holland, Mike Mullarkey had some interesting tips for Neville and Carragher.

He told them that if a player looks just offside at a quick crossover, referees will assume the player is onside.

Watching this video, perhaps fans will be a little more willing to cut assistant referees some slack - It's far from an easy job.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will be back to their usual Monday night slot on Sky Sports when the 2017/18 Premier League season kicks off in August.

With five English clubs involved this year, the upcoming campaign will be the first time both Manchester United and Liverpool take part in the Champions League together since 2009/10.

Jurgen Klopp has already splashed out a club record £39m on Mohamed Salah whilst United have brought in Victor Lindelof for £30.5m.

With plenty of transfer business still to be done, it promises to be a very exciting season for fans of Liverpool and Manchester United.

