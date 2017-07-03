GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Neville Carragher.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher compete in hilarious linesman contest

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher had a go at being assistant referees in a hilarious video.

After years of criticising referees on the pitch, Neville and Carragher found themselves in the shoes of the linesman.

Taking part in an offside contest, the former Manchester United and Liverpool defenders were forced to make five difficult calls each.

Article continues below

As you would expect, there was plenty of 'banter' between the pair during their one-on-one competition.

VAR (video assistant referee) technology has been introduced this summer at the Confederations Cup but fans have been far from impressed.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Ex-WWE Superstar dishes on controversy during first-ever Punjabi Prison match

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The trial has been branded a farce and surely won't be implemented in the Premier League anytime soon.

Linesman for the 2010 World Cup final between Spain and Holland, Mike Mullarkey had some interesting tips for Neville and Carragher.

He told them that if a player looks just offside at a quick crossover, referees will assume the player is onside.

Watching this video, perhaps fans will be a little more willing to cut assistant referees some slack - It's far from an easy job.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher will be back to their usual Monday night slot on Sky Sports when the 2017/18 Premier League season kicks off in August.

With five English clubs involved this year, the upcoming campaign will be the first time both Manchester United and Liverpool take part in the Champions League together since 2009/10.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp has already splashed out a club record £39m on Mohamed Salah whilst United have brought in Victor Lindelof for £30.5m.

With plenty of transfer business still to be done, it promises to be a very exciting season for fans of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David de Gea
Football
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Arturo Vidal reveals what he said to Bayern teammate Joshua Kimmich during 'fight'

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again