MLB

Zack Cozart, Joey Votto.

Joey Votto owes Zack Cozart a donkey due to bizarre All-Star bet

Football News
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart has had a great first half of the 2017 season so far, but apparently one of his teammate's doubted his All-Star credentials.

Star first baseman Joey Votto, who was recently selected to his fifth All-Star team, told his friend and teammate that if he were selected to the Midsummer Classic, he'd buy him a real, live donkey.

Now, Votto is going to have to put his money where his mouth is, as Cozart was selected to the game as the National League's starting shortstop.

Cozart told ESPN.com that what started as a joke has taken on a life of his own and that he believes Votto is serious about making good on the wager:

"It started off as just ha, ha, ha... but it got real really quick," Cozart said of the bet.

Now, he added, he fully expects Votto to make good on his end of the deal, which should make things interesting in Cincinnati in the near future:

"Oh yeah, anybody that knows Joey Votto knows that donkey is going to be here," he said. "This is happening - a legit, real donkey. No name picked out, but that will be the next order of business, that's for sure."

The All-Star Game is in Miami this year, so hopefully Votto doesn't get the donkey for Cozart until both are back in Cincinnati to start the second half of the season later on this month.

So, why a donkey, you ask? During spring training, Cozart often takes his son to a spot where they can feed donkeys, and Votto apparently took notice of that fact, prompting the unusual bet.

As for Cozart's All-Star credentials, those are a little less bizarre - the seventh-year player is hitting .322 with nine home runs and 33 RBI. Votto, on the other hand, is batting .317 with 23 homers and 59 RBI.

The Reds, however, have struggled lately. After starting the year of fast and getting out to an early lead in the NL Central, Cincinnati has fallen all the way to last place in the division and now trails the first-place Milwaukee Brewers by 7.5 games.

Philadelphia Phillies v Cincinnati Reds

There's still a lot of baseball left to be played, as the season is only now exactly halfway over, but the Reds definitely have some work to do if they want to fight their way back into the division title race.

If Cozart's new donkey brings the team luck, though, it could end up being an exciting summer in Cincinnati.

