Alexis Sanchez – will he stay or will he go? It’s the question that has Arsenal fans having sleepless nights and Manchester City supporters rubbing their hands together.

The bottom line is that the Chilean is one of the Premier League’s finest players and a forward that deserves Champions League football at the very least. The Gunners’ FA Cup victory is unlikely to ease the pain of a fifth place finish.

Importantly too, it was certainly Sanchez’s finest season on English soil yet. In amassing both 30 goals and 13 assists for Arsenal, he showed himself to be both a deadly finisher and prolific provider.

Bayern Munich have been frequented as one of the keener suitors and Carlo Ancelotti has made no secret of his interest in the player. Nevertheless, the Bavarians are believed to be wary in light of Sanchez’s wage demands.

As a result, Manchester City have emerged as the front-runners for any impending Sanchez exit and there’s no doubting that they have the financial brawn to push through the deal. Furthermore, according to the Guardian, the Citizens are said to be increasingly confident of the signing.

Arsenal’s chase of Alexandre Lacazette would also provide a quick replacement for Sanchez. Lyon’s president himself has conceded that a deal could be ‘done in one or two days’ and thus could be interpreted as contingency planning from Arsene Wenger.

All that considered, it’s fair to say City’s chances of capturing Sanchez are actually reasonably high – especially when you consider they are one of Arsenal’s closest rivals.

The Gunners can seek refuge in an investigation currently being carried out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, however. In fact, if City are found guilty of the charges in question then their chances of capturing Sanchez could receiving a huge blow.

A row has emerged over the Citizen’s capture of Argentinean wonderkid Benjamin Garre. Selling club Velez Sarsfield are claiming that Pep Guardiola’s men broke FIFA rules upon signing the player when he turned 16.

Were Sarsfield to win the case, City would face a double transfer ban that would prevent them from making any signings in the January and summer windows of 2018. Consequently, there would be an unparalleled amount of pressure on City’s business in the next two months.

Velez chief Bernado Bertelloni is confident of his case too and, according to The Sun, explained: “City argued there is an exception in Fifa rules as he has a European passport. But the Fifa rule does not say that — it says he can move only within the EU, between EU clubs.”

It means that the Citizens would have to capture Sanchez this summer and that, if Arsenal were to hold out until September, that he could be shepherded abroad next year. The only catch being that if Sanchez doesn’t want to sign a new contract, the Gunners will have to sell now to garner a transfer fee.

The case certainly makes an already convoluted situation all the more complicated. And even if a FIFA ruling doesn’t affect their chase for Arsenal’s star man, City will be hoping their 16-year-old signing is something special if their wallet is to remain shut for 12 months.

