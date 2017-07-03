GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Mourinho and Woodward.

Why Jose Mourinho was bemused by Ed Woodward last month

Football News
24/7

It’s hardly surprising that Jose Mourinho expected Manchester United to be more active in the transfer window.

Victor Lindelof is the only arrival at Old Trafford and while moves for Nemanja Matic and Alvaro Morata are reportedly close, neither is over the line just yet.

But it’s crucial that Man United spend in the coming weeks. They’ve lost Zlatan Ibrahimovic, so a new striker is essential, while the demands of Champions League football will test Mourinho’s side.

The Portuguese has left all the negotiations to the club’s executive vice-chairman, Ed Woodward.

“Ed Woodward has my analysis, has what I want, what I would like for more than two months,” Mourinho said in May, per The Guardian.

“Now it’s for him, now for the owners and the people who work with him [to sort], so I just wait.”

Ajax v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Final

Mourinho is upset over lack of deals

But Mourinho might be regretting that decision given the lack of progress being made.

Duncan Castles claims that the 54-year-old is concerned there will be no more signings before the club’s pre-season tour gets underway on Sunday.

Mourinho wanted three of four new arrivals in place as early as possible but only one transfer has been confirmed.

And one thing that Woodward did last month has left the Man United boss ‘bemused’.

How Woodward left Mourinho bemused

The club’s executive vice-chairman travelled to New Zealand to watch the British Lions rugby team in their first test against the All Blacks at the end of June.

According to Castles, Mourinho was bemused by Woodward’s decision to travel during a critical period of the summer.

FBL-ENG-PR-WIGAN-MAN UTD-FRIENDLY

No agreement over Lacazette price

Man United have been linked with Morata, 24, for several weeks now and it remains unclear what has caused the delay.

Real Madrid are willing to sell and Mourinho needs a new forward following Ibrahimovic’s release.

So, what’s the hold up?

Well, the simple matter that a transfer fee hasn’t actually been agreed between Man United and Real Madrid.

The Champions League winners are holding out for €80 million, a price United are yet to reach.

According to AS, Morata’s father, who doubles as his agent, was at the Bernabeu at lunchtime today to discuss the Spaniard’s future.

Deportivo de La Coruna v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

How man new signings do Man United need? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
David de Gea
Wayne Rooney
Juan Mata
Football
Premier League
Jose Mourinho
Manchester United
Paul Pogba

