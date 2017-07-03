GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Vettel collided with Hamilton at the Azerbaijan GP..

FIA to decide Vettel's fate on Monday over Hamilton clash

Football News
Sebastian Vettel should find out on Monday if he is to face further punishment over his clash with Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The German driver appeared to deliberately turn into his rival soon after bumping into the back of him, and the FIA will discuss on Monday whether or not to pass out sanctions.

Vettel received a 10-second 'stop-go' penalty at the time, but with many believing this not to have been harsh enough, Formula One's governing body will look at the incident again.

Unsurprisingly, none have been more vocal about the incident than Hamilton, who quickly labelled the initial punishment "a disgrace".

“For him to pretty much get away with driving into another driver is a disgrace,” Hamilton said.

“I think he disgraced himself today. If he wants to prove that he is a man we should do it out of the car, face-to-face."

Vettel maintains that Hamilton "break tested" him, which led to the initial collision, with Hamilton claiming that his car's data proves it isn't the case.

The process that the FIA will undertake is to "evaluate if further action is necessary", after the original 10-second penalty.

Exact details aren't known, but it has been reported by Eurosport that Vettel will meet with FIA president Jean Todt to discuss matters, and to give his side of the incident.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

A statement on the outcome of discussions between Vettel and the FIA set to be delivered this week, although punishment, if deemed necessary, would not be handed out for several weeks.

Todt may decide to take the matter to international tribunal, which would set the lengthy process in motion.

Vettel would have 15 days to respond to any charges, followed by 15 more days for the tribunal to respond. Then there could be another 15 days before any hearing happens.

When it comes to the charges, certain things are taken into account, including Vettel's character and any previous incidents. Whether the collision was intentional, however, isn't considered.

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

"Subject to the principle of proportionality, [the Tribunal] shall take into account the gravity of the facts, the degree of culpability, and past record and character of the person in order to determine the nature and severity of the sanctions.

"Unless stated otherwise, offences or infringements are punishable, whether they were committed intentionally or negligently."

A simple majority will decide what happens to Vettel, although he then has the opportunity to appeal. If it does come to that, the overall outcome could take months.

Topics:
Formula 1

