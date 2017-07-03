Sometimes, it's important to acknowledge that even the worst NBA player is an incredible basketball player and would dominate 99.9 percent of the other people on the planet.

Even the gap between elite Division I college programs and the NBA is immense, which is why some elite NCAA athletes never make it as a pro.

The gap between high school stars and the NBA is even bigger, as No. 1 2018 high school prospect Marvin Bagley III found out recently as he squared off against Toronto Raptors star DeMar DeRozan in a Drew League matchup.

As you can see in the video below, DeRozan ends up in a one-on-one situation with Bagley and proceeds to school the young athlete, crossing him up a couple of times before hitting him with a devastating ball fake to get him in the air. Then, as Bagley crashes to the court, DeRozan easily steps under him and hits a layup:

Obviously, it's an incredible honor for Bagley to even be able to be on the same court as DeRozan, but if he's going to make it to DeRozan's level someday, he needs to use the above play as motivation to keep hitting the gym.

This won't be the last time basketball fans will hear from Bagley, as he has top programs like Kentucky, UCLA, Duke, Arizona and more chasing after him as he tries to decide where he wants to play in 2018.

Bagley can also take solace in the fact that he's not the only one DeRozan has ever put on a poster. DeRozan has one of the deadliest mid-range games in the NBA, so he's made a living creating space for himself in similar situations.

Coming off a 2016-17 season in which he averaged a career-high 27.3 and 5.2 rebounds to go with 3.9 assists per game, the Compton native is at the absolute peak of his prime.

Unfortunately for DeRozan, he and the Raptors couldn't capitalize on that outstanding season, losing in the Eastern Conference semifinals in four games to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, if Toronto re-signs point guard Kyle Lowry this summer, they'll have the pieces in place to once again make a run in the East, though with LeBron still in Cleveland, the Cavs will once again be the favorites to make it to the NBA Finals.

LeBron and the Cavaliers won't fall for DeRozan's crossovers quite as hard as Bagley did, though, so he'll have to find new and creative ways to get to the basket next season if he's going to put up more incredible numbers.