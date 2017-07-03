Whatever unfolds at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view this Sunday, it seems as if Monday Night RAW’s plans for SummerSlam will be all but confirmed based on the results.

We’ve already heard from Roman Reigns on RAW two weeks ago, when he revealed that he was declaring himself as the number one contender for the Universal Championship, but first he has to get through Braun Strowman on Sunday when they collide in an Ambulance match.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Although The Big Dog has stated he’ll be challenging for the title, it’s difficult for WWE to book him in that spot if The Monster Among Men defeats him.

Then, we have the plans for Alexa Bliss and who she could be defending her RAW Women’s Championship against, along with the likes of Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

However, rumours from Cageside Seats via WrestlingRumors suggest that another top star could be getting a massive push following Great Balls of Fire, despite the result.

Regardless of what goes down on Sunday, it’s being claimed that Samoa Joe has done enough to impress a lot of important people backstage during his epic feud with Brock Lesnar to warrant a massive push moving forward.

BIG PUSH COMING?

The Destroyer emerged victorious at the Extreme Rules event where he choked out Finn Balor in the Fatal Five-Way match, also featuring Reigns, Rollins and Wyatt before locking Paul Heyman in the Coquina Clutch to make his feud with The Beast Incarnate more personal.

Last week saw Joe get the upper hand when he finally locked Lesnar in the Coquina Clutch, and that segment also played an important part in making Joe look like a legitimate threat heading into the match.

However, Lesnar is still expected to walk away with his Universal title and is rumoured to be battling Reigns in the SummerSlam main event. The match was supposedly set to take place at WrestleMania 34, but has been brought forward and it could mean Reigns battles John Cena in New Orleans next year instead.

While Joe won’t leave with the gold, it’s still expected that he’ll be continued to be pushed as a monster, rather than dwindling into obscurity after potentially being taken to Suplex City.

That’s not all, as he’s reportedly impressed enough to perhaps enter the title picture at the biggest party of the summer, as his impressive performances could see him get involved in the match as well.

It’s great to see that WWE is finally using Joe to his strengths, and hopefully, they continue to push him like a star even if he doesn’t have any gold.

Will Samoa Joe be given a big push on Monday Night RAW after Great Balls of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below

