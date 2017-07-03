GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Vince.

WWE giving popular RAW star big push after Great Balls of Fire

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Whatever unfolds at the inaugural Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view this Sunday, it seems as if Monday Night RAW’s plans for SummerSlam will be all but confirmed based on the results.

We’ve already heard from Roman Reigns on RAW two weeks ago, when he revealed that he was declaring himself as the number one contender for the Universal Championship, but first he has to get through Braun Strowman on Sunday when they collide in an Ambulance match.

GREAT BALLS OF FIRE

Although The Big Dog has stated he’ll be challenging for the title, it’s difficult for WWE to book him in that spot if The Monster Among Men defeats him.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Then, we have the plans for Alexa Bliss and who she could be defending her RAW Women’s Championship against, along with the likes of Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor.

However, rumours from Cageside Seats via WrestlingRumors suggest that another top star could be getting a massive push following Great Balls of Fire, despite the result.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Top WWE star set for huge push following Great Balls of Fire

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Regardless of what goes down on Sunday, it’s being claimed that Samoa Joe has done enough to impress a lot of important people backstage during his epic feud with Brock Lesnar to warrant a massive push moving forward.

BIG PUSH COMING?

The Destroyer emerged victorious at the Extreme Rules event where he choked out Finn Balor in the Fatal Five-Way match, also featuring Reigns, Rollins and Wyatt before locking Paul Heyman in the Coquina Clutch to make his feud with The Beast Incarnate more personal.

p1bk4934dvdhj16fc6033f71e4jd.jpg

Last week saw Joe get the upper hand when he finally locked Lesnar in the Coquina Clutch, and that segment also played an important part in making Joe look like a legitimate threat heading into the match.

However, Lesnar is still expected to walk away with his Universal title and is rumoured to be battling Reigns in the SummerSlam main event. The match was supposedly set to take place at WrestleMania 34, but has been brought forward and it could mean Reigns battles John Cena in New Orleans next year instead.

While Joe won’t leave with the gold, it’s still expected that he’ll be continued to be pushed as a monster, rather than dwindling into obscurity after potentially being taken to Suplex City.

That’s not all, as he’s reportedly impressed enough to perhaps enter the title picture at the biggest party of the summer, as his impressive performances could see him get involved in the match as well.

It’s great to see that WWE is finally using Joe to his strengths, and hopefully, they continue to push him like a star even if he doesn’t have any gold.

Will Samoa Joe be given a big push on Monday Night RAW after Great Balls of Fire? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Samoa Joe
WWE

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again