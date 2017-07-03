The NBA offseason is in full swing ring now, which means a lot of players are relaxing and taking a break from the hectic life of being an NBA player.

Many NBA fans will know with the arrival of the summer comes one of the league's biggest traditions. No, we're not talking about the summer league, we're talking about the famous banana boat!

In case you don’t remember, the banana boat tradition started back in 2015, when Gabrielle Union, Chicago Bulls' Dwyane Wade, Houston Rockets' Chris Paul, and Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James spent their day together riding around on the ocean on the inflatable device.

The following year, the tradition continued, with the three NBA stars adding a new member to their banana boat squad, New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony.

This year, however, things are a little different, as nobody is riding the banana boat this year, as Wade explained via Gabrielle's Snapchat.

Why is nobody riding the banana boat this year? Well, Chris Paul is busy making new friends in Houston, LeBron James is busy working out this summer and trying to stay out of the spotlight, while Carmelo Anthony is trying to figure out if he still has a future in New York with the Knicks.

That leaves the Wade family all on their own with a lonely banana boat that nobody is riding.

Maybe next summer, everybody will be less busy and will be able to reignite this tradition, although we probably shouldn't count on it.

In 2018, Paul will be an unrestricted free agent, James will be deciding on his player option, Anthony will be deciding if he will activate his early termination option, and Wade will be an unrestricted free agent as well.

We may have seen the last of these four on the banana boat for a while, but hopefully, they'll all reunite when they have the time.