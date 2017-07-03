GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Vidal.

Arturo Vidal reacts to Thomas Muller's celebratory photo on Instagram

Poor Arturo Vidal.

The Chile midfielder wore his heart on his sleeve during the Confederations Cup but his efforts weren’t quite enough as Germany defeated La Roja 1-0 in Sunday’s final in Russia.

Vidal was terrific throughout the competition and showed just how much it means with his reaction after receiving his runners-up medal.

The 30-year-old’s passion came to the fore when he squared up to Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich in the second half.

“I only told him to talk less and play more,” Vidal said about his exchange with Kimmich, per Bild.

“But it's okay, we were hot. We're still friends.”

Muller's Instagram post

It turns out Kimmich wasn’t the only Bayern player Vidal interacted with on Sunday.

Thomas Muller, whose absence from the tournament highlighted Germany’s ridiculous strength in depth, posted a selfie of himself at full-time with Germany’s players celebrating with the trophy in the background.

“We love our game.,” Muller wrote.

Vidal responded

It must have pained Vidal when he stumbled Muller’s photo when he was scrolling through his Instagram.

And he posted a comment that completely sums up his feelings.

There was no text. Vidal instead posted five 😡 emojis. Check it out below.

Vidal: 'It's an incredible generation'

Despite the setback, Vidal is confident about Chile’s future.

The South American nation is the reigning Copa America champions and, as World Cup qualifying stands, will be attending next year’s tournament in Russia.

Chile are fourth in the South American section of qualifying, which resumes at the end of August.

"It is an incredible generation," Vidal said after Sunday’s defeat, per ESPN. "We hope we go through the qualifiers, play the World Cup and reach the final as we did in this cup.

"In every single game, we were looking for the victory. And we played nice football. There is still a lot to come and hopefully we will come next year to fight for the World Cup."

Chile won the Copa America in 2015 and 2016 and finished second at the Confederations Cup.

Nobody should overlook a nation with such a great deal of success on the international stage if Juan Antonio Pizzi’s side make it to Russia.

Chile v Germany: Final - FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017

Can Chile win the World Cup? Let us know in the comments section below!

Topics:
Mario Gotze
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich
Arturo Vidal
Thomas Muller
Football
Manuel Neuer
Mesut Özil
Toni Kroos
Germany Football

