It’s finally official – John Terry is an Aston Villa player.

Seeing the Englishman in a club jersey other than that of Chelsea is certainly bizarre but it’s certainly a sound move for the 36-year-old. Terry wouldn’t want to sport the colours of a rival Premier League side and as far as Championship outfits go, few are bigger than Villa.

There is hope at Villa Park that the capture of such a marquee signing will motivate their second attempt at a promotion charge. The club could only manage a thirteenth place finish last season after their convincing relegation in 2016.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

If nothing else, Terry will provide a wealth of experience and a defensive nous that should shine in England’s second division. This is a player, after all, with five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and a Champions League winner’s medal sitting in his trophy cabinet.

So it doesn’t take a professional pundit to discern that Villa are likely rather excited about their new signing, both for his name and footballing ability. You only need to look at their announcement of the capture on Twitter.

Article continues below

In fact, the Villans really are milking the occasion and club owner Dr Tony Xia brilliantly trolled rivals Birmingham City on his own account. The international businessman confirmed that Terry would be arriving in England’s second city but, crucially, the claret and blue half.

The inspired post can be seen below:

It seemed to give time for the club to wind up their official announcement of the deal and they certainly piled on the effort. While a simple 140 character statement would have done the job, the Championship side called upon their video editing team.

The side decided to produce a mock-up WhatsApp conversation supposedly representing the reaction of the players and manager to Terry’s arrival at the club.

The undoubted highlight is when Gabby Agbonlahor cites that the 36-year-old has “got to be the best defender we’ve ever had.” Brilliantly, in response, club legends Martin Laursen, Olof Mellberg and Paul McGrath all leave the chat.

Villa’s creative announcement can be seen below:

It’s hard to know what to make of it, let’s be honest.

Some fans are revelling in the creativity of the post, while some are simply left cringing at the amount of effort that went into it. Nevertheless, it has produced tweets in reaction that are tantamount in quality to the video that sparked it in the first place.

Some of the finest tweets can be seen here:

The Villans shouldn’t be the only club receiving attention for their original ways of announcing signings – it’s becoming something of a trend.

AS Roma were lauded by fans after declaring the signing of Lorenzo Pellegrini via the medium of FIFA 17. Meanwhile, League Two Yeovil Town called upon Snapchat’s new map feature to announce the capture of Jake Grey.

So maybe fans should go easy on Villa and with a Champions League winner in their side, they can be allowed their fair share of giddy excitement.

Do you think John Terry could still cut it in the Premier League? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms