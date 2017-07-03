GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCF) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Vettel and Hamilton's collision at the Azerbaijan GP has proven highly controversial..

Nico Rosberg weighs in on Sebastian Vettel controversy

Nico Rosberg has become the latest in a line of F1 personalities to give their opinion on the clash between Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in Baku.

At the Azerbaijan GP, Vettel first hit the back of Hamilton, before steering his car into him as he overtook.

Vettel was given a 10-second stop-go penalty at the time, however, many, including Hamilton, believe the punishment was too lenient.

The Brit even went as far as labelling matters "a disgrace".

Vettel, meanwhile, maintains that Hamilton break tested him, initiating the initial crash that damaged the German's car. Hamilton denied this, saying that his Mercedes data proves that this wasn't the case.

The FIA will meet on Monday to discuss potential charges for the Ferrari driver.

The incident has proven highly controversial, with a list of people involved in the sport giving their take. The latest is Nico Rosberg, with the reigning Formula One World Champion in a unique position as a compatriot of Vettel and a former teammate of Hamilton.

Rosberg, who retired from racing immediately after winning the championship last year, was asked about the incident by Mark Webber, a former teammate of Vettel's at Red Bull.

"I'm German, I've got to be careful now!" joked Rosberg, before continuing

BT Sport Industry Awards 2017

"It's pretty simple. I'm the guy who knows Lewis best in the whole of the racing industry, so I think I'm in the best position to judge it and for sure he didn't do that one on purpose, definitely."

And when Webber put the big question to Rosberg, asking who was at fault, Rosberg was certain.

"It's very easy. Sebastian."

Former F1 driver Robert Kubrica also gave his opinion, with the Pole also blaming Vettel.

"It was kind of borderline," Kubica told Sky Sports.

"My personal opinion is that Seb overreacted, but it can happen. Of course, he was not happy with it after the race and maybe it's difficult to admit it, but he is intelligent enough to realise he went a bit too far."

Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix - Qualifying

"That's part of racing and when the battle gets spiced up it's always important to keep your nerves and be concentrated, ambitious and keep everything under control."

One current driver, Jolyon Palmer of Renault, went further in his criticism of Vettel.

"I don't know if Lewis did a lot wrong to be honest," the Brit told Sky Sports.

"I think Seb was pretty hot-headed and when I was in GP2 Jonny Cecotto deliberately drove into someone and he got banned from the whole weekend, and that's in GP2.

"So I think Seb is a little bit lucky not to be disqualified. Deliberately driving into someone, I don't think you can be doing that, especially if you are fighting for the championship and you are an example."

Formula 1

