As the NBA free agency period reaches a fever pitch, star players are trying to convince other stars to team up with them and are using Twitter to get their message across.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas have made headlines recently while tweeting about their teams' pursuit of Utah forward Gordon Hayward this offseason.

Thomas's tweet in particular used emojis to show how many championships the Celtics have won compared to the Heat and Jazz, which clearly caught the eye of someone over at TNT.

Thus, on Tuesday, the NBA on TNT account sent out a similar tweet, with their star-studded panel represented by an emoji and the number of titles they've won. As you can see below, Shaquille O'Neal is represented by the chicken leg and has four trophies next to his name. Kenny "The Jet" Smith has his two trophies, but Charles Barkley - the donut emoji - has none:

The closest Barkley ever got to an NBA title of his own was after the 1992-93 season, when his Phoenix Suns reached the Finals before falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. O'Neal, meanwhile, won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02 and picked up his fourth ring in 2006 as a member of the Miami Heat.

Smith was a part of the Houston Rockets team that won two championships in the two years MJ retired to pursue a baseball career. Eventually Barkley joined up with the Rockets, but they were unable to get past the Utah Jazz in the year Jordan won his fifth of six rings.

Barkley is never one to take himself too seriously, so it's likely he got just as much of a kick out of TNT's tweet as the rest of us, though Shaq will certainly let him hear about it the next time they're together.

Though Barkley would have loved to win a ring in his career, we're learning just how tough it is to find the right mix of superstars and luck with injuries necessary to win an NBA title. Shaq played with Kobe Bryant and an in-his-prime Dwyane Wade to win his four rings and Smith was teamed up with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler (in 1995) to win titles in the two years MJ decided to leave the game.

Barkley, unfortunately, never caught the right breaks, despite playing with Moses Malone, Olajuwon and other big-name players throughout his 16-year career.