Official online NBA destination in the UK

NBA

Charles Barkley.

TNT hilariously blasts Charles Barkley with brutal NBA title emoji tweet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

As the NBA free agency period reaches a fever pitch, star players are trying to convince other stars to team up with them and are using Twitter to get their message across.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside and Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas have made headlines recently while tweeting about their teams' pursuit of Utah forward Gordon Hayward this offseason.

Thomas's tweet in particular used emojis to show how many championships the Celtics have won compared to the Heat and Jazz, which clearly caught the eye of someone over at TNT.

Thus, on Tuesday, the NBA on TNT account sent out a similar tweet, with their star-studded panel represented by an emoji and the number of titles they've won. As you can see below, Shaquille O'Neal is represented by the chicken leg and has four trophies next to his name. Kenny "The Jet" Smith has his two trophies, but Charles Barkley - the donut emoji - has none:

The closest Barkley ever got to an NBA title of his own was after the 1992-93 season, when his Phoenix Suns reached the Finals before falling to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. O'Neal, meanwhile, won three titles with the Los Angeles Lakers from 2000-02 and picked up his fourth ring in 2006 as a member of the Miami Heat.

Smith was a part of the Houston Rockets team that won two championships in the two years MJ retired to pursue a baseball career. Eventually Barkley joined up with the Rockets, but they were unable to get past the Utah Jazz in the year Jordan won his fifth of six rings.

American Race Press Luncheon

Barkley is never one to take himself too seriously, so it's likely he got just as much of a kick out of TNT's tweet as the rest of us, though Shaq will certainly let him hear about it the next time they're together.

Though Barkley would have loved to win a ring in his career, we're learning just how tough it is to find the right mix of superstars and luck with injuries necessary to win an NBA title. Shaq played with Kobe Bryant and an in-his-prime Dwyane Wade to win his four rings and Smith was teamed up with Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler (in 1995) to win titles in the two years MJ decided to leave the game.

Barkley, unfortunately, never caught the right breaks, despite playing with Moses Malone, Olajuwon and other big-name players throughout his 16-year career.

Topics:
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Playoffs
Charles Barkley
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
NBA Finals

Trending Stories

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

The crazy trade that almost saw Brett Favre join the Dallas Cowboys [CBS]

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Kurt Angle drops massive hint about facing top WWE superstar

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

Arsenal fans react on Twitter to what Arturo Vidal did with his runners-up medal

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

The tweet Shkodran Mustafi? sent Alexis Sanchez after Germany beat Chile

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Twitter thinks RB Leipzig's latest tweet means Naby Keita is joining Liverpool

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again