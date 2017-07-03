Despite interest from a host of Premier League clubs, Chelsea legend John Terry was today unveiled as an Aston Villa player.

It was a major coup for Steve Bruce's Championship side, who believe the addition of the veteran defender will be a major boost to their promotion hopes.

The 36-year-old England international will today fly to Portugal, linking up with his new teammates at their pre-season training camp.

Swansea manager Paul Clement told talkSPORT why Terry chose to reject the opportunity to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was not willing to offer Terry a new contract but plenty of other Premier League managers were.

Swansea, West Brom and Bournemouth were all understood to have made offers.

He played 717 games in a Chelsea shirt, won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, a Champions League, a Europa League and three League Cups during an incredible 22 year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Clement reveals Terry's brilliant reason

Speaking on talkSPORT on Monday, Clement revealed the rather emotional reason behind Terry's decision to drop down to the Championship.

"My understanding of the situation is that, with John and his relationship with Chelsea, he was going to find it difficult to be a direct competitor of them in the Premier League.

"He has made a sensible choice. Aston Villa are a very good club, they have got a good manager, they have got a nice infrastructure there.

"I think he is getting that balance between wanting to continue to play at a good level but at the same time not wanting to pull at his heartstrings really because it was difficult for him leaving Chelsea."

Terry explains reason himself

John Terry later confirmed Clement's words: "The mental side of playing against Chelsea was too much to get over for me."

It is extremely rare for a footballer to refuse to play in the same division as his former club.

Fellow Chelsea legend Frank Lampard famously joined Premier League rivals Manchester City and even went on to score a crucial equaliser against his previous employers in 2014.

It's fair to say that Blues fans on social media enjoyed learning about Terry's reason for dropping down to the Championship.

