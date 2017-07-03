While WWE fans would have always wanted The Hardy Boyz to make a return to the company after several years away, the biggest reason they were excited for a potential comeback was because of the brilliant work that was being done during the Broken gimmick.

Matt reinvented himself during his time in Impact Wrestling, introducing the world to the Broken Universe and along with it came plenty of success and praise.

BROKEN UNIVERSE

However, Impact was never going to make life easy for Matt, Jeff and the WWE as they quickly claimed ownership of the gimmick and were prepared to serve a lawsuit to any company that airs use of the gimmick.

So, although we saw the Broken mannerisms from the night they returned at WrestleMania 33 to claim the RAW tag team championship to this very day, we’re yet to witness a full-blown gimmick appear on television.

WWE’s stance is simple on this; they’re willing to use it as they know just how over it is with the fans – and the ‘delete’ chants are just scratching the surface of what’s to come – but they’re making Matt and his legal team enter this battle alone.

After months of teasing and references, both on-screen and on social media, Matt may have just dropped his two biggest hints yet that they’re close to reclaiming ownership of the gimmick he made famous, and it could finally find its way to WWE relatively soon.

HINTS

The first can be considered as your weekly reminder from Matt that he’s struggling to contain his Broken brilliance, as he posted an image of him standing next to Jeff – with a popular facial expression associated with the gimmick.

He posted: “My URGES are actively becoming more difficult to contain.”

Matt then followed that up with an update on Twitter, speaking more out of character than his previous post and he finally gave fans a rough timeframe on when the ‘great war’ with Impact Wrestling could finally be coming to an end.

He tweeted: “A MASSIVE “Thanks” to all the Wrestling Fans that backed #HouseHardy in the latest #GreatWar.. We are days away from winning. KEEP FIGHTING!”

Matt is usually telling his fans to be patient regarding the gimmick arrival, but now he’s claimed that a resolution could only be days away – and he sounds pretty confident that they’ll get the result they want.

He has stated on numerous occasions that something could trigger the gimmick which forces him to bring it back, and that could be the route they choose to go down.

It sounds like the waiting game could finally be coming to an end, and Matt can finally show the WWE Universe the true power of his Broken brilliance and set up some brilliant rivalries.

