After retiring in his opening match, Nick Kyrgios has admitted that his doctor recommended he missed Wimbledon altogether due to his recent injury woes.

The Australian lost the first two sets to world no. 70 Pierre-Hughes Herbert before eventually deciding that he couldn't compete.

Seeded 20th for Wimbledon, Kyrgios had previously pulled out of Queen's due to a hip issue, but decided to attempt Wimbledon regardless.

Now, the 22-year-old faces potential surgery, but hopes to avoid it coming to that.

"I would do everything possible to avoid it," Kyrgios said.

"But I don’t know. Yeah, I mean, obviously – I’m obviously a little bit scared, obviously. But I don’t think I need it at the moment."

Kyrgios recognised that he'd been having problems with his hip since Queen's club, but was careful not to take anything away from his opponent's victory.

"I have been feeling my hip ever since I fell over at Queen’s," he said.

"Never got it right. I was doing everything I could to help it, but just not enough time.

"Yeah, I mean, I just wasn’t 100%. You know, nothing take away from him. He plays great grass court tennis. He serves well. So he’s going to do well."

The Canberra native then revealed that his doctor may have been against him participating in the first place, but Kyrgios didn't want to miss his 'favourite tournament'.

"I spoke to the doctor before the tournament started. He was leaning towards me not even playing. It’s my favourite tournament. I do well here every year. So it’s tough for me to go out there and get beaten and pull out. It’s not the easiest thing for me to do."

Regardless, Kyrgios is adamant that he still could have progressed, despite the debilitating injury, if he'd had a better draw.

"I thought I could win. Obviously probably not against him, but some opponents if I played them today, I probably still could have won."

