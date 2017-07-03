Roy Hodgson has been keeping a very low profile since he resigned as England manager just over a year ago.

The Three Lions suffered one of the most embarrassing defeats in their history after they lost 2-1 to Iceland in their Euro 2016 last-16 clash with Hodgson stepping down immediately afterward.

It certainly doesn’t look as though he’s in any rush to get back into management as we’ve hardly seen him on our TV screens.

But that’s not to say he hasn’t been doing some punditry elsewhere.

In fact, Hodgson was on punditry duty during the Confederations Cup final between Chile and Germany on Sunday.

And whilst appearing on BeIN Sports, Hodgson embarrassed himself after Germany's 1-0 victory.

For some unknown reason, the presenter asked the former England boss about Liverpool signing Mohamed Salah this summer for around £39 million.

Hodgson’s fellow pundit explained how Liverpool will be dangerous with Sadio Mane and Salah on the wings next season.

Hodgson’s response?

“What about Raheem Sterling?” he said, whilst looking extremely pleased with himself.

Watch: Hodgson's embarrassing mistake

Errr, Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City two years ago, Roy.

Not only was Hodgson a former Liverpool manager but he also picked Sterling for England whilst he was a City player.

It was an embarrassing mistake but, luckily, he realised his error and quickly said “Oh, Liverpool. Sorry.”

Twitter reacts to Hodgson's error

But users on Twitter - particularly Liverpool fans - weren't going to let him get away it. They mocked him mercilessly. Check it out:

C’mon Roy, sort it out!

However, Hodgson’s question is actually being asked by many football fans this summer - what about Raheem Sterling?

Manchester City have moved to sign winger Bernardo Silva with Leroy Sane impressing massively during his debut season. There are also plenty of rumours linking City with a move for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

It means it could be a very frustrating campaign for Sterling at the Etihad as his first-team opportunities are severely restricted.

Maybe Hodgson was merely hinting at a move back to Liverpool for Sterling?

