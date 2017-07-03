Serge Ibaka wasn't able to do much for the Toronto Raptors last season when he was traded there by the Orlando Magic in exchange for Terrence Ross and a future first-round draft pick.

He helped the Eastern Conference side reach the playoffs, but the team was knocked out of the postseason in the Conference Semifinals by the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0 in the series.

While several people are questioning the Congolese's high trade value after his performances for the team during the season, there are some rumors doubting he is actually 27-years-old, which has caused the player to respond.

Ibaka said in his statement on Twitter that he was sad a prejudice has been made against him because he is African. He said: "I am proud of where I come from and of my heritage. I am also very proud of the hard work I put to arrive at where I am right now as a basketball player.

"I am very disappointed with the small part of society that spreads rumors and creates news based on stereotypes and without any proof. I’m sad that to this day there are still prejudices based on your origin and, as Africans, sometimes we need to take a stand.

"I was born in the capital of the Republic of Congo, Brazzaville. A city with a population bigger than 1 million. A city with hospitals, a civil registry and an administration. I was born in a caring, loving and united family. I was not born in the jungle.

"I know we live in a fast news world, where rumors and scoops rule, but I think media should take their responsibility seriously when talking about important matters that can hurt people. I know who I am and where I come from, and so do the people that really know me.

"I’m sad that many people will have read a rumor and will have made a false assumption that can last forever, while they maybe will not read what I’m writing now. What’s sure is that, no matter what, nobody can take away from me the pride for my origins and the love that I have basketball."

After 23 games for the Raptors, Ibaka finished the regular season averaging 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game. Following 10 games in the playoffs, these averages improved slightly to 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.