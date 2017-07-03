Chelsea are not hanging about in this summer’s transfer window.

The Blues seem abundantly aware that, with their rivals spending big, retaining their Premier League crown will be far from easy. As a result, Antonio Conte is believed to making big strides to ensure his side improves while they’re at the top.

These intentions are clear through the chases of Alex Sandro and Tiemoue Bakayoko which could be confirmed within a matter of days and weeks. Fans will certainly be hoping so with their only current purchase of note proving Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

The key theme emerging from Chelsea’s business is their interest in improving the defence, in spite of the fact they amassed more league clean sheets than any other club last season.

Moreover, the focus of Conte’s attention seems to be Serie A with the ex-Juventus boss wielding his expertise of Italian football to ensure his club scoop the right man. Stalwarts such as Leonardo Bonucci and Kostas Manolas have been linked with a move.

Perhaps the most realistic capture in hand, though, proves the club’s intended coup of Antonio Rudiger. The German was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge throughout last summer and 12 months of waiting seems to have fuelled the chase.

You only need to look at the 24-year-old’s recent performances in the Confederation Cup to see why the Blues are interested. He starred in all but one of Germany’s games as they swept to victory over Chile with few first-team regulars appearing.

Rudiger has also shown his class with AS Roma for whom he has amassed 72 appearances across the past two seasons.

It’s for these reasons that, according to the Daily Mail, the west London club bid £30 million for his services and only a reported hijacking by Manchester City has sought to hamper their move. After all, it is believed that AS Roma accepted the aforementioned bid over the weekend.

That, of course, leaves the ball firmly in the court of the player himself. And the German has finally spoken out about his future and reports linking him to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old explained: “It's not about the future now... it's now about enjoyment," immediately after the Chile clash.

“I need to enjoy this moment, and I'm enjoying it to the fullest. The rest we will see in the coming weeks.”

All eyes are on the man himself and, as you can see, he is remaining evasive about his future. It’s certainly plausible that Rudiger will use his upcoming holiday to mull over his options in Rome, London and Manchester.

It’s clear, though, that he is flirting with the idea of an exit. Chelsea fans can only hope that the appeal of the Premier League champions can lure the player in the way £30 million coaxed the club.

Do you think Chelsea will retain the title next season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

